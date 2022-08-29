 Skip to content

Live chat: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell…

75°F
Monday, August 29th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Live chat: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell (Aug. 29, 2022)

Live chat: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell (Aug. 29, 2022)
Live chat: CU Buffs beat writer Brian Howell (Aug. 29, 2022)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BuffZone.com beat writer Brian Howell takes your questions and leads discussion about CU sports today at 2 p.m. MT.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. I Just Saw The Caprese Sandwich, And OMG

    I just saw the Capicola Caprese Panino sandwich at Your Butcher Frank, and it’s gorgeous to look at and incredible...
  2. What Do You Know About Real Estate?

    What do you know about Boulder real estate? The most important thing to know is, whether you are buying or...
  3. Banking, Made Simple.

    At High Plains Bank in Wiggins, we specialize in banking, made simple. We know that banking is a relationship—with you,...
  4. The Search For The Best Liquor Prices

    The search for the best liquor prices ends at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! Stop running all over town chasing...
  5. Creating A Memorial Bench

    Creating a memorial bench is an excellent way to commemorate your departed loved one. Working with the artisans at Landmark...