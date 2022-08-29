 Skip to content

Opinion Columnists |
Opinion: George Will: In Colorado, this…

61°F
Monday, August 29th 2022

E-Edition

Opinion

Opinion Columnists

Opinion Columnists |
Opinion: George Will: In Colorado, this Republican offers something appealing, not appalling

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Late on election night, the nation’s eyes might be on Colorado, with control of the U.S. Senate in 2023 hanging in the balance. And even if that Republican aspiration has been put out of reach by the party’s selection of intellectually down-market Senate candidates in a slew of states, the GOP nominee here, Joe O’Dea, might have discovered the template for being an appealing Republican even while much of the party grovels to someone appalling.

George Will, Washington Post
George Will, Washington Post

O’Dea, 60, is challenging Sen. Michael Bennet, 57, a two-term Democratic incumbent. Their contest underscores their parties’ current profiles.

Read the full opinion at washingtonpost.com.

Author

George Will

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Opinion Columnists

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. I Just Saw The Caprese Sandwich, And OMG

    I just saw the Capicola Caprese Panino sandwich at Your Butcher Frank, and it’s gorgeous to look at and incredible...
  2. What Do You Know About Real Estate?

    What do you know about Boulder real estate? The most important thing to know is, whether you are buying or...
  3. Banking, Made Simple.

    At High Plains Bank in Wiggins, we specialize in banking, made simple. We know that banking is a relationship—with you,...
  4. The Search For The Best Liquor Prices

    The search for the best liquor prices ends at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! Stop running all over town chasing...
  5. Creating A Memorial Bench

    Creating a memorial bench is an excellent way to commemorate your departed loved one. Working with the artisans at Landmark...