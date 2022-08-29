Panthers add former Buff Laviska Shenault in trade with Jaguars

Carolina is adding a playmaker to its roster ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster cut deadline.

On Monday the Panthers traded for Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. The move bolsters Carolina’s wide receiver room, as several players are either injured or working their way back to the field. Carolina sent undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville to acquire Shenault.

Since the trade was agreed upon before 4 p.m., Carolina does not have to cut anyone on Monday. Instead, the team will have to subtract 28 players from the roster ahead of the 53-man deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shenault, 23, had 619 yards on 63 receptions last season. He was selected No. 42 overall by Jacksonville in 2020 out of Colorado. He caught five touchdowns as a rookie. The Panthers will take on Shenault’s two-year $2.95 million non-guaranteed contract.

Since entering the league, Shenault projects as a hybrid receiver / running back capable of producing yards after the catch. He’ll join a receiver room that will likely include D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson, Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins and Terrace Marshall. A league source confirmed acquiring Shenault does not affect Marshall’s role or status on the team.

The trade reunites Shenault with former teammate C.J. Henderson, who Jacksonville also selected in 2020.