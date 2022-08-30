 Skip to content

Business |
5K+ Westwood College students in Colorado to…

90°F
Tuesday, August 30th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
5K+ Westwood College students in Colorado to get loan relief

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Nearly 5,500 Coloradans who took out loans to attend Westwood College are receiving forgiveness, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, as a result of the U.S. Department of Education determination that the school “misled students about employment and salary prospects, transferability of credits, and its private institutional loan.”

The loan relief, which includes more than $107 million for Colorado borrowers, is for students who attended Colorado-based Westwood College between 2002 and 2015.

“I applaud the Department of Education’s continued attention to this issue and to the many hardworking Coloradans who were mistreated by Westwood,” Weiser said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate and hold accountable institutions that deceive student borrowers, which can have lasting consequences for their financial, physical, and emotional well-being.”

Colorado-based Alta College Inc. operated 15 Westwood College campuses across the country and an online school.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Bizwest Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Exceptional 55+ Senior Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is the address for exceptional 55+ senior living in Denver—and Fred Smith, Realtor is your expert guide to...
  2. Hospice Care At Home In Northern Colorado

    Cozy Country Care provides quality senior care at home. Their patient services are distinguished by the caliber of the caregivers,...
  3. I Just Saw The Caprese Sandwich, And OMG

    I just saw the Capicola Caprese Panino sandwich at Your Butcher Frank, and it’s gorgeous to look at and incredible...
  4. What Do You Know About Real Estate?

    What do you know about Boulder real estate? The most important thing to know is, whether you are buying or...
  5. Banking, Made Simple.

    At High Plains Bank in Wiggins, we specialize in banking, made simple. We know that banking is a relationship—with you,...