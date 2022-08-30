5K+ Westwood College students in Colorado to get loan relief

Nearly 5,500 Coloradans who took out loans to attend Westwood College are receiving forgiveness, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, as a result of the U.S. Department of Education determination that the school “misled students about employment and salary prospects, transferability of credits, and its private institutional loan.”

The loan relief, which includes more than $107 million for Colorado borrowers, is for students who attended Colorado-based Westwood College between 2002 and 2015.

“I applaud the Department of Education’s continued attention to this issue and to the many hardworking Coloradans who were mistreated by Westwood,” Weiser said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate and hold accountable institutions that deceive student borrowers, which can have lasting consequences for their financial, physical, and emotional well-being.”

Colorado-based Alta College Inc. operated 15 Westwood College campuses across the country and an online school.

