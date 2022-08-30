Editorial: Anthony Fauci deserves thanks, not scorn

In 1984, with the support of President Ronald Reagan, Dr. Anthony Fauci was tapped to lead the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as director. Come December, Fauci will retire after more than five decades of service in pursuit of the nation’s public health.

Fauci has worked with the National Institutes of Health since 1968, and has led the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation since 1980. When President Joe Biden took office, he asked Fauci to become his chief medical adviser.

Fauci was 27 years old when he started at NIH. Now, at 81, he’s one of the world’s most recognized — and most respected — health officials.

Sadly, you wouldn’t know that from listening to the parade of critics from Reagan’s party who’ve targeted him in their culture war against national COVID-19 restrictions, for which Fauci has been the very public face.

The verbal abuse started with former President Donald Trump, who chafed under Fauci’s science-minded guidance, and continues to this day from Trump’s Republican allies.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the House Republican Whip and the GOP ranking member of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, vowed that House Republicans will not let Fauci enjoy his golden years if they win back control of Congress. Within hours after Fauci’s Monday announcement, Scalise sent out a press release accusing Democrats and Fauci of inadequately handling the pandemic and hiding key details. “It’s good to know that with his retirement, Dr. Fauci will have ample time to appear before Congress and share under oath what he knew about the Wuhan lab, as well as the ever-changing guidance under his watch that resulted in wrongful mandates being imposed on Americans,” Scalise wrote.

In a statement, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said, “Retirement can’t shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., promised on Fox News that Republicans would ask “why he went along with the greatest dissipation — if that’s the right word — greatest taking of civil liberties of the American people in the history of our country.”

Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis not only blamed Fauci personally for kids being unable to attend school during the pandemic, but said at a rally that “someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.”

Is that any way to talk about a man who worked for decades under presidents of both parties to save American lives? We think not, and worry that such political attacks create an air of menace toward public servants in many arenas.

Fauci has served seven presidents. Until recently, Democrats and Republicans trusted him. The second President Bush honored Fauci with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008, recognizing his important work during the nation’s AIDS crisis.

When COVID struck, he made a powerful case for protecting others, and if his recommendations in the fog of an unprecedented pandemic sometimes turned out to be off-base, he was in sync with nearly all public health officials around the country and world. It was a time of learning on the fly amid fear, massive economic and personal disruption, and death.

Former NIH Director Francis Collins called Fauci “the most dedicated public servant” he’s ever met, and said that “his contributions have saved countless lives from HIV/AIDS, Ebola and SARS-CoV-2, and will stand as profoundly significant gifts to humanity.”

We agree, and thank Fauci for his long service. And we can only hope that Biden and NIH find someone willing to put up with the cynical attacks that will surely continue in today’s ugly political atmosphere, and fill his big shoes.

—The Baton Rouge Advocate