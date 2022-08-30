Letters to the editor: Lawmakers must stand up to establishment; don’t ask us to be lucky again; library leases are different proposition

Don Cote: Congress: Lawmakers must stand up to establishment

Soon we will be electing our representatives. Then they will be off to Washington where the establishment will corrupt them. First, their party will force them to spend one day a week, every week soliciting their fat cat donors, whose contributions will mold the party’s ideology. Second, the party will demand that our representatives get in lockstep with this ideology. Unfortunately by this time, our representatives are deaf to the cries of their constituents.

Meanwhile, local workers struggle to get enough gas to get back and forth to work to earn wages that are falling behind inflation, while hoping they have enough to buy food (which has increased by 18%) and feed their families. They’re not asking for handouts, they simply want to have a stable economy where they can raise their children in peace.

These workers are tired of the long list of lies coming out of Washington. Lawmakers must believe we’re stupid. But we know we are in a recession and we know their inflation-fighting bill was a joke. And then they applaud their accomplishment after putting another one over on America.

We understand that there is a myriad of crises that must be dealt with. However, we ask that when they take action on a problem, they balance the progress against the negative impacts on workers. However, we somewhat foolishly expect our representatives to put their constituents first. To accomplish that takes a lot of courage. You must stand up against the establishment and do what’s right. But that’s why we elected them to go to Congress and expect them to help us. Is that too much to ask?

Don Cote, Boulder

Jon Stabile: CU South: Don’t ask us to be lucky again

Boulder has a critical vote this November. If the CU South annexation referendum is defeated it will pave the way to wonderful improvements for South Boulder. If it passes it will keep thousands of Boulder residents in harm’s way. It really is that simple. A no vote will gain the city more open space, provide affordable housing, improve transportation options for South Boulder, and provide real flood protection for South Boulder residents. A yes vote is a vote to keep those same residents in danger of being flooded, as I saw first-hand in 2013 when South Boulder Creek flowed down my street and put four feet of water in my house. We were lucky in 2013 that there were not more fatalities. Please don’t ask us to be lucky again. Please vote no on 302. Vote for revitalizing south Boulder. Vote to protect your neighbors. Vote no.

Jon Stabile, Boulder