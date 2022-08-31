Boulder Bookshelf: Local authors find balance among struggles

Here is a periodic round-up of recent books by local authors and books focused on local or regional topics.

I’ve long maintained that every person’s life is a story worth telling, and that the world would be a better place if all took time to record their memoirs, short or long, on paper or in pixels, and kept for posterity as a bibliographic monument to the astounding diversity of human experience.

Two Boulder writers have given us their intriguing life stories. Each memoir is crafted around a central “hook” — in one case, the illness and death of a beloved spouse who chose to legally end his own life, and a life driven for half a century by a love of running.

But both books are much broader than that, allowing readers to take tours into lives — Boulder-based, but nonetheless individual — not their own.

Walking Him Home: Helping My Husband Die with Dignity

by Joanne Tubbs Kelly

She Writes Press, 284 pages, $17.95

When long-time Boulder-based writer Joanne Tubbs Kelly married her third husband, Alan, after a long, sometimes-hesitant, courtship, she knew she’d finally found the right match.

The couple had enjoyed more than two decades together when Alan began to experience intense sleep disturbances in which he’d thrash and shout, imagining himself amid a herd of stampeding buffalo, or even climbing atop his wife and unconsciously attacking her.

It was the first sign of what would eventually be diagnosed as Multiple Systems Atrophy, a rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease that would gradually take Alan’s ability to function independently.

Kelly never wavered in her vow to help the man she loved in any way she could, however long he had left. But it wasn’t easy, as the disease took its inexorable toll, taking away her husband’s ability to drive and walk. It left him in pain, incontinent and constantly visiting the emergency room.

Kelly had witnessed her own mother’s natural death following a diagnosis of pneumonia. She had severe dementia, and was allowed to die peacefully, according to the body’s instinctive wisdom. She’d also been present for a friend’s dying process, including the woman’s decision to make use Colorado’s End-of-Life Options Act, approved by voters in 2016. Alan had responsibly prepared end-of-life legal documents specifying how he wished to be treated. He criticized a society that provides humane death to its pets, but not to people.

So Kelly and her husband jointly decided to go through the process of obtaining medication to help end his life when he was ready. “Walking Him Home” walks inexorably toward that ending, but is by turns lyrical, emotional, funny and educational along the way. Kelly is poignantly honest about her own feelings.

“I don’t want Alan to suffer. I don’t want him to leave me. I don’t want him to die on my watch, to stop breathing, to grow cold and stiff and waxy-skinned,” she writes. “I don’t want to grow old without him.”

This is an exceedingly fluid, informative and emotional memoir. It’s also an honest exploration of a very important topic.

Running and Returning: Seeking Balance in an Imperfect World

by Vicki Ash Hunter, Ph.D.

CG Sports Publishing, 280 pages, $19.99

Former University of Colorado Boulder faculty member Vicki Ash Hunter was pregnant with her first child when the car she was driving rammed into a tree on Magnolia Road west of Boulder. She suffered a severe brain injury, a broken back, 10 broken ribs, a punctured liver, collapsed lung and a case of amnesia, among other injuries.

A runner since childhood, and daily runner from her early 20s, Hunter feared not just for the safety of her unborn child, but also whether she would forever lose access to her go-to self-therapy technique.

“Running did something for me that nothing else could,” she writes. “… If I ran, I could settle. If I didn’t, I felt anxious.”

Hunter’s heartfelt, deeply personal memoir explores not just her running resume, which includes everything from participating in Olympic marathon trials to more than a dozen stellar performances at the grueling Pikes Peak Marathon — where I met her in 2003 — and top finishes at multiple ultra-marathons, but the trials and triumphs of marriage and motherhood, all painted on a distinctly “Boulder” canvas.

She is refreshingly candid about her own shortcomings and struggles, including an excessive competitiveness that has resulted in injuries, a life-long effort to recover from judgments ingrained by a challenging mother, and, powerfully, her own daughter’s struggles with addiction.

In the end, Hunter’s breezy, accessible story is more about her quest for “balance” than it is about running. But there is plenty here for anyone who loves running, Boulder or simply a well-told tale of human experience.

Vicki Ash Hunter will read from and sign her book at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder.

Radical Embodiment: A Practical Guide to Celebrating the Skin You’re In

by Emily Wishall

Modern Wisdom Press, 156 pp. $14.99.

Though aimed primarily at anyone “walking through this culture in a female-identified body,” Boulder-based “embodiment” coach and certified Rolfer Emily Wishall’s new book contains plenty of wisdom for people of any gender.

In “Radical Embodiment,” Wishall hopes to help readers dispel a lifetime of body-centered self-criticism and shame.

“This book will show you how to begin loving your body now,” she writes.

She encourages readers to make use of the body-focused practices described at the end of each chapter. Among the tools she offers: take five minutes every day connecting with your body and conducting an “internal scan”; journaling and affirmations; move from “head space” to “womb space”; self-massage; “taking up your space” instead of shrinking; and allowing yourself to feel and access feelings.

Wishall — a fortuitous name for someone in her line of work; her website is wishallwellness.com — has radically changed her relationship with her body through her recommended practices.

“When I think about my body now, a smile comes to my face. I feel a delightful jolt of energy surge up through my spine. My body is now my home. It is my sanctuary. It is my greatest teacher and my most loyal friend,” she writes.

Preparing for Parenthood: 55 Essential Conversations for Couples Becoming Families

by Stephanie Dueger, Ph.D.

Author Academy Elite, 199 pages, $14.99

Boulder therapist and parent coach Stephanie Dueger offers parents-to-be a menu of thoughtful, easy-to-understand topics for conversations expecting family should have. Parents “can pick it up, open to any page, have a meaningful conversation with their partner, and not worry about finishing a lengthy chapter,” she notes.

The book features 17 sections under three broad topics: couple relationship — essential, but too often forgotten in the flush and excitement of new parenthood — preparing for the day of arrival and early parenthood.

“Intimacy is not only about sex. Intimacy can involve many kinds of desired physical touch, such as hugging, holding hands or massage,” she writes. “It can also include the tenderness that may arise by maintaining gentle eye contact, having a quiet dinner or walk together, or feeling connected after a good laugh.”

In the subsequent exercise, Dueger prompts readers with a series of questions (“Do you feel connected to each other?”) and offers an “action item” encouraging them to get even more specific.

“With thorough preparation, your experience as a new parent can … be filled with greater ease, confidence, and a more powerful, loving connection with your partner,” she writes.

Emerging from the Flames: Poetic & Artistic Musings on Life, Spirituality, and the Coronavirus

by Eleanor A. Hubbard and Pamela McKinnie

Bolder Press, 84 pages, with color illustrations by McKinnie, $24.95.

Retired CU Boulder sociology professor Eleanor A. Hubbard’s collection of COVID-era poems, lushly illustrated by Pamela McKinnie, was recently short-listed in the creative non-fiction category for the International Book Awards, which recognize excellence in independently published work.

She addresses not only the pandemic, but societal cracks around gender, class and poverty and “lack of historical insight and compassion,” Hubbard writes by way of brief introduction. After a brief “It Was the Best of Times” section, poems focused on the calm before the pandemic storm, she plunges right in.

Friends gather/reflect on life, death,/resurrection this Easter morn,” she writes in “She Died on Easter Morn.” “Their questions float over/Mary’s COVID death bed./Who was she? Where is she?”

Many of the poems muse upon God, and the collection is interspersed with Hubbard’s lyrical meditations on nature.

“Mother tree loosens/her grip, leafy child/fears the fall/favors the secure,” she writes in “Fall.”

She also includes prose interludes putting the poems in context and concludes with an “Emerging from the Flames Fable,” titled “The Synod of the Critters,” a hopeful coda:

“There was no thought of me and you or this and that, but each (animal) found themselves in the loving embrace of the Other, God, the Sage. They were in the Pond of Unity. As they enjoyed the moment, they also knew they were ready to return home and share the wisdom they had gained,” she writes.