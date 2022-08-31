Guest opinion: Todd Saliman: CU South annexation is measured, collaborative and worth preserving

By Todd Saliman

As president of the University of Colorado, I support advancing the measured, collaborative plan that resulted in the annexation of CU South Boulder. As important, I consider the issue from the perspective of a nearly 40-year resident of Boulder. I care deeply about how our city manages development, protects open spaces and commits to being a place where so many of those who help make Boulder special can actually live in the city they love. I will vote “no” on the measure to overturn the City of Boulder’s annexation of the 308-acre parcel in South Boulder. I hope you will too.

Like most people on both sides of this issue, I am concerned first and foremost with the safety of our community. We have seen within the past decade the devastation that raging floods bring. Engineering studies have shown that CU South Boulder’s location makes it ideal for flood protection measures that will help protect some 2,300 residents and 1,100 homes. The agreement is a prudent approach to reduce the likelihood of destruction such as what we saw in the 2013 flood. Some may not think the agreement goes far enough in terms of flood protection. Yet based upon informed studies, it’s clear the agreement would result in a significant safety improvement.

While safety is critical, the quality of life in our community is also important to all of us. My family and I (and our dog) have enjoyed access to the area for walks and the splendid views of the Flatirons. I’ve lived in Boulder long enough to remember when the land was owned by a mining company that fenced off the property, closing it to the public. Once CU acquired it, we recognized the value of allowing access for the public and have done so ever since. The annexation agreement would codify that use, designating 119 acres (more than one-third of the 308-acre site) as permanently protected open space. It would also allow restoration and preservation of wetland habitat. As someone who helped pass Boulder County’s first open space sales tax in 1993, this is particularly important to me.

The annexation agreement also addresses another urgent need in our community: housing. We have witnessed the dizzying upward spiral of the cost of housing in Boulder. It impacts our neighbors, our community and our university. The reality is that housing in Boulder is simply out of reach for many.

CU proposes important additions to our housing on the parcel that would provide more affordable options for faculty, staff and non-freshman students, many of whom now must live considerable distances from Boulder. I truly believe CU’s students, faculty and staff should reflect the diversity of our great state. Part of the solution to this challenge is housing options that are within reach. The annexation agreement also includes five acres dedicated to creating affordable housing for any member of our community who meets income level requirements. And, of course, adding housing would also reduce traffic congestion and emissions.

Clearly, as president of CU, I have an interest in this issue. Additionally, as a longtime community member, I believe the annexation agreement is reasonable and fair. Flood prevention measures, ensuring public access to open space and wetlands, and meaningful housing options are all worthy goals. And they’re goals people on either side of this debate share. The annexation agreement is the result of years of collaborative and concerted work among Boulder residents, city, county and university. The plan is sound. Please join me in November by rejecting the initiative aimed at overturning the annexation agreement.

Todd Saliman is president of the University of Colorado.