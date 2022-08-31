 Skip to content

Wednesday, August 31st 2022

No. 20 CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Texas A&M Commerce

Shyra James looks to continue season-opening hot streak

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Texas A&M Commerce at No. 20 CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Thursday, 4 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Colorado live stream/Pac-12 Plus

RECORDS: Texas A&M Commerce 0-3; Colorado 3-0-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Texas A&M Commerce — F Karalie Morrison, So. (12 goals, 10 assists in 2021); MF Melissa Storey, Jr. (five goals in 2021); GK Jen Peters, Sr. (.762 save percentage, 2.50 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (five goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (three goals); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (one goal, one assist); MF Jenny Beyer, So. (two goals, one assist); GK Bella Grust, So. (.818 save percentage, 0.93 goals-against average); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.857 save percentage, 0.54 goals-against average).

NOTES: Over the 26 previous seasons of CU women’s soccer, no Buffs team has scored more goals through the first four games than the 15 posted by CU so far. The previous four-game scoring best was 13 goals in 2018…CU’s spot at No. 20 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches Poll is the program’s highest ranking since reaching No. 15 late in the 2018 season. The Buffs landed just one point behind No. 19 Xavier in this week’s poll…Texas A&M Commerce has been outscored 9-0 in losses against Oral Roberts, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas-San Antonio…CU forward Shyra James has scored in each game this season and owns an eight-game goal-scoring streak dating back to last season…CU has never played Texas A&M-Commerce…The homestand continues on Sunday against Omaha (1 p.m.) before the Buffs hit the road next week for games against Michigan and Michigan State.

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

