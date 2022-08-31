Opinion: E.J. Dionne: Congress is trying to protect the planet from an overreaching court

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority put itself front and center in American politics with its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But the understandable passion around abortion rights should not obscure another profoundly consequential political struggle — over the federal government’s capacity to regulate the economy and protect the environment.

Supporters of regulation in the public interest were rightly alarmed by the court’s ideologically polarized 6-3 ruling earlier this summer limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The good news is that the pushback against the court from Democrats in Congress has already begun.

