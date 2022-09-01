New Vista High evacuated due to nearby Boulder police operation

New Vista High School was evacuated while Boulder police executed a warrant near 20th Street and Baseline Road.

According to a tweet at 1:37 p.m., Boulder police closed the 700 block of 20th Street while they were serving a warrant.

Police are currently assisting in the execution of a warrant in the area of 20th and Baseline. As a result, the 700 block of 20th street is closed. Please avoid the area at this time. #Boulder pic.twitter.com/qNXPHwRv0H — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 1, 2022

Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber said New Vista High, 700 20th St., was initially placed on secure status but is now being evacuated.

Students are being loaded onto buses and taken to a BVSD building at 6500 East Arapahoe Road. Reunification is set to take place at 3:30 p.m., and parents or guardians are asked to bring a form of ID to the pickup site.

Anyone who needs to make special arrangements can call 720-561-8700.

No further information on the nature of the warrant was released, but at 3:19 p.m. police tweeted that people had been arrested and they were reopening the block.