Thursday, September 1st 2022

New Vista High evacuated due to nearby Boulder police operation

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
New Vista High School was evacuated while Boulder police executed a warrant near 20th Street and Baseline Road.

According to a tweet at 1:37 p.m., Boulder police closed the 700 block of 20th Street while they were serving a warrant.

Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber said New Vista High, 700 20th St., was initially placed on secure status but is now being evacuated.

Students are being loaded onto buses and taken to a BVSD building at 6500 East Arapahoe Road. Reunification is set to take place at 3:30 p.m., and parents or guardians are asked to bring a form of ID to the pickup site.

Anyone who needs to make special arrangements can call 720-561-8700.

No further information on the nature of the warrant was released, but at 3:19 p.m. police tweeted that people had been arrested and they were reopening the block.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

