Boulder proposing $513.5 million budget for 2023

Wildfire mitigation, support for social services and infrastructure investments top the list of goals Boulder hopes to accomplish with its proposed 2023 budget.

The $513.5 million budget, which includes all city funds, represents an 11% increase from what the City Council approved in 2022 when Boulder largely kept its focus on restoring services that were cut during the pandemic.

Some highlights of this year’s proposal include:

About $2 million for wildfire resilience and emergency response, including hiring three additional firefighters and staffing and resources in Open Space and Mountain Parks to increase wildland-urban interface management;

Just under $1 million for a non-law enforcement response team for nonemergency and low-level behavioral health services;

About $1.1 million for case management and homelessness solutions, including a day services center;

Nearly $1.3 million to continue Boulder’s public space management pilot program and add an encampment management team and additional urban park rangers; and

A little more than $25 million for infrastructure projects funded by the city’s recently extended capital infrastructure tax, which includes funding for the Boulder Fire-Rescue Station No. 3 construction.

Boulder’s Housing and Human Services department, with a nearly $41 million budget, is involved in a number of the projects highlighted by the city on its budget website, a fact at least in part inspired by the new Boulder City Council.

“It’s obviously a mixture of both, but I think there’s a lot of things that have been influenced by the new City Council,” Director Kurt Firnhaber said.

As examples, he noted multiple City Councils have prioritized a non-law enforcement behavioral health response, similar to Denver’s successful Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program, that would build on Boulder’s current co-responder Crisis Intervention Response Team.

And the current City Council supported investing in a day services shelter, which is in the early planning stages. The 2023 budget would allocate $750,000 for ongoing costs once the shelter is up and running.

The 2023 budget also includes Housing and Human Services investments such as a new peer support team and additional affordable housing projects.

Housing and Human Services, like many other city departments, has been understaffed. However, Firnhaber said his department has hired many of its vacant positions in the past few months, putting it in a good position.

“Every time you add more funding to a budget, you also have an associated amount of work as well,” he said, adding, “I feel like we have the right staff team right now to implement and support this work.”

Boulder announced that it would this year be taking a new budgeting approach that would allow the city to take a deeper look at what outcomes it hopes to achieve, while ensuring expenses fit within the city’s goals.

The city has identified community goals such as ensuring the city is safe, livable, environmentally sustainable and responsibly governed.

This new approach to budgeting is part of the city’s racial equity work, through which it hopes to better understand who benefits and who is burdened by its services and policies.

“The goal of achieving racial equity is a journey, but as an organization, we are committed to learning about and addressing structural and institutional racism,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde stated in a news release. “I am especially proud of the budget proposals, across departments, that sought to prioritize the needs of populations that have long been excluded from the benefits of government.”

For example, the proposed budget includes money for stipends and programming for the city’s community connectors program, which works to ensure underrepresented voices are engaged with city processes and decisions.

It also includes funding to restore neighborhood grants with a portion set aside for manufactured housing communities; restoration of older adult services at Boulder’s East Age Well Center; partnerships to provide additional support for community immigration services; as well as funding to enhance community literacy and outreach through the Boulder Library.

In addition to the new approach, the city has officially unveiled Boulder OpenGov, a new budgeting and transparency tool that will include an online budget book, a transparency portal and language accessibility options.

The new budget software was exciting for city staff and the Council when it was discussed during initial budget conversations in May.

“It’s going to look a lot different, but we think it’s a huge step forward,” Senior Budget Manager Mark Woulf said at that time.

Boulder City Council will discuss the proposed budget for the first time in a study session on Sept. 8. A public hearing, in which community members can provide feedback, is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Access the budget online at bit.ly/3cyctKz.