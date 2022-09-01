CU Buffs scouting report vs. TCU

Colorado Buffaloes scouting report

Head coach: Karl Dorrell, 3rd season (8-10; 43-37 career)

2021: 4-8, 3-6 Pac-12

5 Players to Watch

• WR Daniel Arias, Sr.: A fifth-year senior, he’s still waiting for his breakout year. By all accounts he had a great offseason. This is his first chance to prove he’s a top threat.

• LB Josh Chandler-Semedo, Sr.: A transfer from West Virginia, he will make his CU debut. He is projected to make an impact and should be in on a lot of plays.

• DE Terrance Lang, Sr.: CU has to get production from its front seven and Lang, in particular. He had six sacks in 2019, but only 2.5 in his 17 games since then.

• QB Brendon Lewis, So.: CU hasn’t name a starting quarterback, but Lewis is expected to play — if not start. Last year’s starter will look to show he has improved.

• CB Nikko Reed, So.: Flashed his talent last year. Now he’s in a starting role and faces a significant challenge against TCU’s talented receivers.

CU offense

First-year coordinator Mike Sanford has spent the offseason installing a playbook that he said is completely different from a year ago. Sanford hasn’t revealed much of what the Buffs will do offensively, but has said they’ll be multiple. He and Dorrell have both expressed a desire to establish the run game. To get that done, the Buffs must play better on the offensive line than they did a year ago. The main spotlight, however, will be on quarterback and whether it’s Brendon Lewis or JT Shrout taking the first snaps. More importantly, which one of the two has the most impactful snaps.

CU defense

Much was made of the Buffs’ shift from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense in the offseason. The Buffs will be multiple up front, however, and regardless of the alignment, CU will rely on its linemen and linebackers to lead the way. The front seven is the strength going into the season. Na’im Rodman, Jalen Sami, Terrance Lang and Guy Thomas lead the front group, while the trio of senior linebackers — Robert Barnes, Josh Chandler-Semedo and Quinn Perry — will be counted on heavily. The true test for CU will come in the back. TCU’s talented receivers will challenge the Buffs’ young defensive backs.

CU special teams

Led by sophomore Cole Becker, the Buffs’ kicking game is in good shape. Becker had a strong freshman season and has one of the best legs in the Pac-12. He hopes for a better start to the year than he had last year, though, when he went 0-for-3. Punter Ashton Logan is a freshman making his collegiate debut, so it’s unknown how he’ll perform under the lights. There is intriguing talent in the return game, with Nikko Reed as the lead kick returner and Chase Penry as the top punt returner.

How CU can win

Offensively, the Buffs need to successfully run the ball and hit some big plays in the passing game. Last year, only three teams in the country — the run-first service academies, Air Force, Army and Navy — had fewer passing plays of 10-plus yards than the Buffs (53). Defensively, CU has to limit TCU’s explosiveness through the air. On both sides of the ball, the Buffs need to win third down. Keeping drives alive on offensive will be vital, as will getting the Horned Frogs’ offense off the field quickly.

Buffs notables

• Since the start of the 2013 season, CU is 20-5 in regular season nonconference games.

• CU enters the season on a three-game winning streak at Folsom Field. Since November of 2019, the Buffs are 8-3 at home.

• Linebackers Robert Barnes and Josh Chandler-Semedo are both familiar with TCU. Barnes faced TCU four times while at Oklahoma and Chandler-Semedo saw the Horned Frogs four times during his time at West Virginia. Together, they are 8-0 against TCU in their careers. Barnes got his first collegiate start against TCU, in 2017.

• On Friday night, CU will honor the late Cliff Branch, who, on Aug. 6, became the first former Buff to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

• The Buffs have won their last six season openers, including a 35-7 win against Northern Colorado at Folsom Field a year ago. This is just the second time since 1996 that CU will play a Power 5 team in the opener (also 2020, vs. UCLA).