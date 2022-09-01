Guest opinion: William K. Terry: Climate change will take more than net-zero emissions to solve

By William K. Terry

The standard argument by science deniers like Colorado Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, quoted in the Camera on Aug. 22 — that climate change happens naturally, therefore the current climate crisis is natural — is specious. It makes no more sense than it would to say that lightning causes forest fires, so humans can’t cause them.

We can be sure that the current crisis is human-caused for several reasons.

First, carbon dioxide and methane are greenhouse gases. There is no doubt about that. You can read about the atmospheric greenhouse effect in many free sources, including Wikipedia.

Second, the carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere has risen from about 280 parts per million (ppm) by mass in pre-industrial times to over 400 ppm now. This has been confirmed by independent measurements.

Third, human activity can easily account for all of this increase. It’s a simple calculation, using readily available data, to show that the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide since pre-industrial times amounts to about 27 years of emission at the current rate. Not all emitted carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere, but the calculation debunks the idea that the atmosphere is too big for human activity to affect it, as some science deniers claim. It isn’t.

For perspective on how thin the atmosphere is, suppose that all the Earth’s atmosphere was condensed to sea-level density. Then, according to my math, the atmosphere would be only four miles thick — one-thousandth of the Earth’s 4,000-mile radius. Now imagine a globe map of the Earth four inches in radius. The corresponding thickness of the atmosphere on that globe would be 0.004 inches — a coat of paint.

Fourth, all of the sophisticated global circulation models used by climatologists predict temperature increases of several degrees Celsius by 2100.

Actually, because of a phenomenon called polar amplification — the temperatures in the polar regions increase faster than temperatures on the planet as a whole — polar ice is disappearing four times faster than predicted. The last time there was as much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere as there is now — 2.5 to 3 million years ago — the global temperature was 15 to 20 degrees Celsius higher than it is today, and the sea level was 65 feet higher. That’s what I think we can look forward to eventually even if no more carbon dioxide is added at all. Yet the atmospheric carbon dioxide content continues to rise. Net zero by 2050 won’t avert disaster.

The only hope we have to avert disaster is to remove the excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Some measures to promote that goal are not very energy-intensive, e.g., reforestation. The production of concrete is a large emitter of carbon dioxide, and it can be replaced by using carbon dioxide to produce synthetic aggregates such as carbonate rock as substitutes for concrete.

However, most carbon dioxide removal will have to be achieved by direct air capture (DAC) and geologic sequestration. Fortunately, there is enough sedimentary rock with a high affinity for carbon dioxide to make this practical. Pilot DAC projects are underway, and the current U.S. budget provides funds to develop DAC. However, DAC and geologic sequestration will be very energy-intensive, requiring about 25% of total energy consumption in 2100, a much higher total energy consumption than today’s.

If you think wind and solar power can meet this requirement without major adverse effects on the environment, I think you are naïve. However, the upcoming nuclear reactor designs — passively safe small modular reactors — are ideally suited for collocation with DAC plants.

Passive safety means that the reactor core cannot melt under any circumstances. This goal is achieved by several design techniques, including low power density and short thermal conduction paths to the surrounding earth. Another approach to passive safety is the use of molten-salt fuel, which is already melted by design.

A more complete discussion of “negative carbon emission,” including DAC, can be found in the cover story of the January 2020 edition of Physics Today and an article in the June 2022 issue of the same journal.

William K. Terry is the author of “Nuclear Technology Demystified: Everything You Need to Know About Everything Nuclear.” He lives in Niwot.