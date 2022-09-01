Scoring onslaught continues for No. 20 CU Buffs soccer in rout of Texas A&M-Commerce

It wasn’t the way Kayleigh Webb wanted to start the game. Or any game, for that matter.

On Thursday, the start of the match between the 20th-ranked Colorado women’s soccer team and visiting Texas A&M-Commerce was momentarily delayed due to a medical incident in the stands. It turned out that person was Webb’s grandmother, and CU’s fifth-year senior, already lined up on the field as the opening introductions were set to begin, quickly left her teammates to join her family in the Prentup Field bleachers.

Afterward, Webb reported her grandmother was OK. And despite the momentary scare it eventually was all smiles for the Buffaloes, who continued their torrid season-opening scoring surge with a 6-0 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Webb scored her first goal of the season to honor her grandmother, one of several highlights for the Buffs. Shyra James continued her assault on the CU record book with a pair of goals, Civana Kuhlmann recorded one goal and two assists, and freshman Layne Emerson also scored two goals as CU improved to 4-0-1.

“She’s doing good. It was definitely scary,” Webb said. “She wouldn’t want me to not play. I know Danny (Sanchez, CU’s coach) was like, ‘Do you not want to be there? Do you not want to be on the field right now?’ That’s the furthest thing that I’d want to do. I wanted to be on the field. That’s what she would want me to be doing.”

CU played its second consecutive game without starting goalie Dani Hansen, who Sanchez said is out indefinitely due to an injury. In the Buffs’ key 2-2 draw at then-No. 9 Brigham Young on Monday it was Bella Grust who received the start in goal, but on Thursday Sanchez turned to Lindsey Smith, a transfer from Memphis who recorded three saves in her first collegiate start.

“I think Lindsey has been performing well at training and deserved an opportunity as well,” Sanchez said. “She played two years at Memphis and didn’t get any time. I thought she was very good. She made three saves and they were difficult ones to deal with. Dealt with some corners and got a shutout. We’re really pleased with her.”

With her two goals, James has scored in each game this season and extended her team-record goal-scoring streak to nine games dating back to last season. James also set the team record for consecutive games with a point, topping the eight-game points streak by Fran Munnelly in 2005. The two goals gives James seven for the season and 21 for her career, tying Brie Hooks for seventh all-time in team history.

Notable

CU’s homestand continues Sunday against Omaha (1 p.m.)…In three games since returning to CU from a call-up with the German U20 national team, CU midfielder Jenny Beyer has recorded two goals and two assists…Webb moved up to No. 5 all-time at CU in games started by a field player with 83, two behind current volunteer assistant Nikki Marshall…Texas A&M-Commerce is in its first season as a Division I program after moving up from Division II.

No. 20 Colorado 6, Texas A&M Commerce 0

TAMC 0 0 — 0

CU 2 4 — 6

Goals: Colorado — Kuhlmann (PK), 28th minute; Layne (Rosen, Newkirk), 45th minute; Webb (Kuhlmann), 47th minute; James (Hayward), 58th minute; James (Kuhlmann, Beyer), 66th minute; Layne (Duguid), 78th minute.

Goalies (Min.-goals allowed-saves): TAMC — Peters (45-2-2); McKenzie (45-4-8). Colorado — Smith (90-0-3).