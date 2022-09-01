TCU Horned Frogs scouting report vs. CU Buffs

TCU Horned Frogs scouting report

Head coach: Sonny Dykes, 1st season (71-63 career)

2021: 5-7, 3-6 Big 12

5 Players to Watch

• QB Max Duggan, Sr.: Although TCU hasn’t named a starter, Duggan has 29 career starts at TCU and has thrown for 5,920 yards, 41 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,433 yards and 19 touchdowns.

• CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Sr.: has received first-team All-Big 12 honors the past two seasons and has been on some All-American teams. An elite corner, he had a team-high seven pass breakups last year.

• WR Quentin Johnston, Jr.: One of the best receivers in the Big 12, if not the country, Johnson set a Big 12 true freshman record with 22.1 yards per catch in 2020. He averaged 19.2 yards per catch last year as a sophomore.

• RB Kendre Miller, Jr.: TCU’s leading rusher from last year (Zach Evans) transferred to Ole Miss, but Miller was only 25 yards behind him and actually led the Horned Frogs in yards per carry (7.5) and rushing touchdowns (seven).

• S Mark Perry, Jr.: The former Colorado Buffalo is atop the depth chart going into his first season at TCU. Perry led CU with three interceptions last year, while placing third on the team with 72 tackles.

TCU offense

First-year head coach Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley are bringing their air-raid attack to Fort Worth. At SMU the past two years, their offense was top-13 nationally in yards per game. They were 10th in scoring last year (38.4 per game). Dykes has said three quarterbacks could play in this game. Regardless of who plays, they’ll have plenty of weapons at receiver. The top five receivers from last year are back, led by Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis. Running back Kendre Miller leads what should be a solid ground game.

TCU defense

The Horned Frogs had one of the worst defenses in the country last year, ranking 118th in points allowed (34.9) and 119th in yards allowed (461.8). They were especially poor against the run, allowing 222.0 yards per game (122nd). First-year coordinator Joe Gillespie, who spent the previous seven years at Tulsa, is installing a 3-3-5 scheme. With several starters back — including leading tackler Dee Winters at linebacker and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson — the Horned Frogs should be better. This will be the first true test, however.

TCU special teams

There’s no shortage of experience in the kicking game. Senior Griffin Kell is entering his fourth season as the Horned Frogs’ place kicker. He is 29-for-39 on field goals in his career, including 14-of-18 a year ago. Senior Jordy Sandy is coming into his fourth season as TCU’s primary punter. A second-team All-Big 12 choice in 2020, he has averaged 40.6 yards on 161 career punts. He had a career-best average of 43.3 a year ago. Receiver Derius Davis is the main punt and kickoff returner. He had a 100-yard return for touchdown last year.

How TCU can win

Offensively, TCU could plan to attack CU’s young secondary because the Horned Frogs have the ability to throw the ball with good success. Keeping the Buffs’ front seven away from the quarterback will be important. Defensively, the Horned Frogs have to be dramatically improved from last year in stopping the run. They’ll need to prevent the Buffs from putting together long, sustained drives and churning out yards on the ground.

Horned Frogs notables

• This is one of only three times TCU will leave Texas for a game during the regular season. They also have trips to Kansas and West Virginia, but the other nine games will be in Texas.

• Cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of TCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

• TCU has won its last seven games against current members of the Pac-12, including a 34-32 home win against California last year. Their last loss against the current Pac-12 was at Utah in 2008, when TCU and Utah were both in the Mountain West Conference.

• Offensive lineman Steve Avila is on the watch lists for the Outland and Rimington trophies. Avila was the Horned Frogs’ starting center last year, but is projected as a starter at left guard. SMU transfer Alan Ali is the projected starter at center.

• This is the first game of a home-and-home set between the Buffs and Horned Frogs. CU will make a trip to Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2023.