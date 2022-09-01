‘West Side Story’ star Rita Moreno to speak at CU Boulder

Award-winning actress, singer, danger and “West Side Story” star Rita Moreno will speak at the University of Colorado Boulder later this month.

CU Boulder’s Cultural Events Board will host Moreno at 7 p.m., Sept. 20 for a free, first-come, first-serve event at the Glenn Miller Ballroom.

Moreno, a best-selling author, is one of only 17 performers to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, all of the major entertainment awards.