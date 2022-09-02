Colorado to form Global Talent Task Force to maximize immigrant workforce skills

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Office of New Americans is beginning its Global Talent Task Force, tasked with reviewing the state’s “pathways for global professionals and skilled workers living in Colorado to obtain credentials that will help them return to work in their professional field or occupation,” CDLE said in a news release.

The task force is made up of 12 appointed members who are elected officials or members of state government, and 12 community members selected by a panel.

“Ensuring that new Americans have the opportunity to return to work in their professional field or occupation, and maximize their talent, skills, and experience, is not only beneficial for those specific individuals and their families, but for all of Colorado,” ONA director Dee Daniels Scriven said in the release. “I am thrilled to see Colorado take steps toward making this more of a reality.”

The task force will report its recommendations to state lawmakers in December 2023.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.