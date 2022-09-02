CU Buffs routed by TCU in opener

Colorado unveiled its new-look offense on Friday night.

It didn’t look much different than the group that struggled throughout the 2021 season.

In the season-opener at Folsom Field, CU sputtered offensively, the defense couldn’t get a second-half stop and TCU rolled to a 38-13 victory.

Favored by 13.5 points coming in, TCU clung to a 7-6 lead at halftime and then scored 31 unanswered points to pull away.

Senior Derius Davis had a 60-yard punt return for touchdown and added a 27-yard touchdown run on a reverse in the fourth quarter to lead TCU.

CU had a six-game winning streak in openers snapped, starting 0-1 for the first time since 2015. This was CU’s most lopsided defeat in an opener since a 41-14 loss to Colorado State in 1999.

A year ago, CU had one of the worst offenses in the country, prompting head coach Karl Dorrell to fire four of his five assistants on that side of the ball.

On Friday, the Buffs managed only a pair of Cole Becker field goals at a late touchdown, while gaining 348 yards – only 136 of those in the second half. They averaged 257.6 yards per game a year, ranking 129th out of 130 teams in the country.

After an offseason battle at quarterback, Dorrell didn’t name a starter in the preseason. On Friday, he elected to give incumbent Brendon Lewis the start and stuck with the sophomore through most of the first three quarters.

Lewis completed 13-of-18 passes, but for only 78 yards. He also led the Buffs with 42 rushing yards.

After Shrout provided a bit of a spark late in the first half, some of the fans booed when Lewis was sent back out to the field in the third quarter. The Buffs punted on their first two possessions of the second half.

By the time Shrout went back into the game, with 10 minutes, 55 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, CU trailed 24-6.

Shrout finished the game 13-for-23 for 157 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jordyn Tyson with 1:13 to play.

Colorado’s offense moved the ball fairly well in the first half, gaining 212 yards and controlling possession for 22:08 of the 30 minutes before intermission.

The Buffs, however, couldn’t finish drives.

On the first possession, the Buffs got into the red zone, but they were stuffed on 3rd-and-2 and 4th-and-1 to get zero points out of the drive.

On their next possession, they drove to the TCU 12, but a poor pass by Lewis and then a delay of game penalty halted momentum. They settled for a 37-yard field goal by Becker to take a 3-0 lead.

After stuffing the Horned Frogs for a second consecutive time, CU’s offense went nowhere on its third possession. Then, freshman Ashton Logan had his first career punt returned 60 yards for a touchdown by Davis.

CU responded with another solid march inside the TCU 30, but that drive was marred by two penalties: a false start and a delay of game. The Buffs again settled for a Becker field goal, this one from 43 yards out, to pull within 7-6.

Following TCU’s third punt of the half, the Buffs were pinned at their own 1-yard line with 2:23 to play in the half. At that point, they made the switch at quarterback, giving Shrout his first snaps as a Buff.

Shrout quickly moved the Buffs out of trouble, highlighted by a 35-yard pass to Daniel Arias and an 11-yard pass to Chase Penry.

Another pass from Shrout, this one to Maurice Bell for 14 yards, was negated by a holding penalty. CU ran out of time before the half and Shrout’s Hail Mary pass fell incomplete.

Despite trailing 7-6 at the break, the Buffs outgained the Horned Frogs 212-67.

The second half was a different story.

TCU opened the frame with a five-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 43-yard touchdown run by Emari Demercado. The senior ran untouched up the middle to give the Horned Frogs a 14-6 lead.

Lewis and the Buffs’ offense then gained one yard on three plays before punting. TCU followed with a 12-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with a 33-yard field goal by Griffin Kell.

TCU closed the quarter with a 17-6 lead and didn’t slow down in the fourth.

Kendre Miller had a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth and then Davis scored on a 27-yard reserve to put the game away, 31-6, with 7:55 to go.

Third-string quarterback Sam Jackson added a 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth, as TCU scored on each of its first five second half possessions.