Guest opinion: Lloyd Benes: Four examples of Polis’ actions contradicting his words

By Lloyd Benes

Now is a good time to examine the actions versus the words of Gov. Jared Polis to evaluate his last 10 years of “service.” Unfortunately, these four examples show a politician demanding transparency and integrity in others, but displaying the opposite behavior himself.

1. Release of tax returns: “Jared Polis was one of the loudest Democrats demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns.” In 2017, Polis introduced a resolution to force the president to release the records, “calling them an ‘important baseline disclosure.’ But during Polis’ successful run for governor of Colorado in 2018, his calls for transparency faded. … and (he) refused to disclose his returns.” Example four below reveals another case where Gov. Polis lacks transparency.

2. Tax loopholes: “Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur worth hundreds of millions of dollars, paid little or no federal income taxes in the nine years before the Democrat was elected governor, by taking advantage of loopholes that aren’t available to most taxpayers. … Polis paid an effective rate of 8.2% from 2010 to 2018, substantially lower than the 19% paid by any taxpayer who made $45,000 in 2018,” according to 9News coverage of ProPublica reporting. And yet, on Aug. 3, 2022, “(Polis) talked about his increasing the amount of the TABOR refund because of tax bills he signed in 2021.” According to 9News, Polis said, “The legislature acted to close tax loopholes that benefited the well-connected.” ProPublica’s report revealed that very few other politicians utilized tax loopholes as aggressively as Polis did for the years 2013 to 2018. Integrity is missing here.

3. Death penalty: Gov. Polis signed SB20-100, repealing the death penalty in Colorado. He then commuted the sentences of the three men on death row to life in prison, saying ”the commutations of these despicable and guilty individuals are consistent with the abolition of the death penalty in the State of Colorado,” according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Contrast that with Polis’ support for killing thousands of pre-born lives annually through abortions once fertilization occurs. Gov. Polis (and Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly) passed and signed HB22-1279 that states, “a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of the state.” However, more than 5,300 biologists say that human life begins at fertilization, according to a Quillette article. Where is your integrity if three “despicable and guilty” men get their death sentences commuted to life in prison, but you ensure thousands of innocent pre-born lives are ended?

4. Early TABOR refund checks of $750 have been sent: TABOR, the “Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights,” is a 1992 voter-approved Colorado constitutional amendment limiting government spending growth to a cap adjusted for inflation and population growth. Gov. Polis and Democratic legislators have spent decades trying to end TABOR. As recently as 2019, Polis signed a bill to put Proposition CC on the ballot which would have undone TABOR. Voters killed CC, so TABOR remains. Abruptly this year, Gov. Polis found a way to love TABOR. He signed SB22-233 decreeing that taxpayers would get $750 as the TABOR refund and would receive it in August, almost a full year before the normal cycle. One can speculate that Democrats were concerned that they would take losses in the November 2022 election due to inflation and the state of the economy. Gov. Polis’ letter accompanying the checks never calls the $750 a TABOR-mandated tax refund but rather “Colorado Cashback.” Perhaps this lack of transparency about TABOR grew out of concern that voters might consider it hypocritical that the governor and Democratic legislators kept trying to eliminate TABOR, and now they’re using TABOR for a chance to be viewed favorably.

These four examples, comparing Gov. Polis’s words versus his actions, reveal a politician that is deficient in transparency and integrity. My $750 TABOR refund shall be used for donations to oppose him and Democrats’ actions, relative to abortions. Please examine the behaviors and words of these four examples and consider similar responses.

Lloyd Benes is a retired engineer. Benes lives in Loveland.