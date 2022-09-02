Opinion: Catherine Rampell: Want to fix the federal student loan system? Kick out scammy schools.

In addition to wiping out a lot of existing student debt, President Joe Biden has changed how loans will (or won’t) be paid back going forward. Unfortunately, his changes don’t address the underlying cause of big, unlikely-to-ever-get-repaid student debt balances: the high cost of college, particularly at scammy schools.
In fact, absent some additional safeguards, these changes might encourage more borrowing and higher tuition.
