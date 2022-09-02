Pac-12 releases statement regarding expansion of College Football Playoff

The Pac-12 Conference on Friday afternoon released the following statement after the College Football Playoff Board of Managers approved expansion of the playoff field to 12 teams in a unanimous vote:

“The Pac-12 is strongly in favor of CFP expansion and welcomes the decision of the CFP Board. CFP expansion will provide increased access and excitement and is the right thing for our student-athletes and fans. We look forward to working with our fellow conferences to finalize the important elements of an expanded CFP in order to launch as soon practicable.”