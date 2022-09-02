Week in Art: Louisville’s fine art show, First Friday openings and a community art party on tap

Week’s highlights

Community Music and Arts Fest: Unity Columbine is throwing its second annual fundraiser party on Saturday and it will have kids’ games, a bounce house, art activities, a fair-trade marketplace and food and drink vendors. The all-inclusive event will crank out the jams and performances from a diverse lineup of local groups, including sets from Selasee & The Fafa Family and dance from BBoy Factory Breakdance Crew. Proceeds will benefit Kick2Build and Family Village; 1-7 p.m. Saturday; $5-$20; 8900 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; bit.ly/3KxnubE.

The Crowd Collective: Celebrating its latest exhibit, “Open Space,” where Boulder artist Whitman Lindstrom captures nature, the gallery will host a NoBo First Friday opening reception 6-9 p.m.; otherwise open by appointment; 4939 N. Broadway #58, Boulder; thecrowdboulder.com.

The Gallery at Bus Stop: Artist-in-residence Danielle DeRoberts will unveil her big installation “In Bloom…. Beings…Believing” at an opening party from 4-10:30 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will be up through Oct. 2; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

NoBo First Friday: Take free self-guided tours of North Boulder studios and galleries while meeting and chatting with local artists. Grab a bite at a local food truck, sip on local beverages and listen to live music; 6-9 p.m. Friday; 4929 Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

Louisville Art Association: The 37th annual National Fine Arts Show and Sale brings a juried group of fine artists to town, and their works will be for sale through Sept. 9. A reception and awards ceremony will kick off the show from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, dolling out more than $2,600 in prize money; Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; louisvilleartassociation.org.

Osmosis Gallery: A group show capturing the vintage town, “Why Not Niwot?,” will showcase the winning piece at Niwot’s First Friday Art Walk; 5-8:30 p.m. Friday; Cottonwood Square and Old Town in Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

CU Art Museum: Launching its new show “Onward and Upward: Shark’s Ink,” the gallery will host an open house this weekend with museum curator Hope Saska and the legendary Boulder County printmakers, Bud and Barbara Shark. The event will have breakfast, music and art-making; exhibit up through July 2023; 10 a.m.-noon Saturday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery: Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1100 Spruce St., Boulder; anasartgallery.com.

Art and Soul Gallery: Hanging fringe works by Beth Naumann; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; artandsoulboulder.com

Art Parts: Non-profit creative reuse center; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 3080 Valmont St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Art Source International: Antique maps, prints and vintage posters; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 1237 Pearl St., Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Grossly Affectionate,” group show that challenges binaries; “Deep End,” Sofie Ramos uses abandoned objects for stop-motion animations; both on display through Monday; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through Oct. 23; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; bmoca.org.

BMoCA at Frasier: “Shifts Over Time,” works from Belgin Yucelen, through Oct. 9; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 350 Ponca Place, Boulder; bmoca.org.

BMoCA at Macky: “Aqueous Bodies,” Marcella Marsella explores trauma and healing through textile and collage, through Nov. 13; Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., #104, CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery: “Art Inspired by the Land,” community exhibit captures open space, through Sept. 18; “Library Inspired,” staff art show influenced by library collections, through Tuesday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibits.

The Collective Community Arts Center: “Big Art,” large abstract work by 12 Colorado artists, through Sept. 25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.

Dairy Arts Center: “Traveling Exhibition,” group exhibit explores the wonder of travel, through Sept. 17; “Snapshots of Black History Month,” digital illustrations by Marcus Murray, through Sept. 22; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

East Window: Excerpts from Leroy F. Moore Jr.’s graphic novel “KRIP HOP: Volume 1,” illustrated by Ace Robles; view daily until 11 p.m. through Oct. 31, from the outside; 4949 Broadway, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

East Window South: “Geometric Foundations,” by Marina Kassianidou, features repurposed works on discarded log-log graph paper that was printed by the USGS water division; through Oct. 28, by appointment, email info@eastwindow.org; East Window South, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-C, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.

HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Jonathan Hanst’s pop-culture art mashups made from reclaimed vinyl and books; 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.

Museum of Boulder: “100 Years of Boulder Community Health” dips into BCH’s history and innovations — from 1920s medical procedures to the pandemic response, through Sept. 19; “Voces Vivas,” explores county’s Latino heritage, through Feb. 26; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.

Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NoBo Art Center: “Pods,” group art show with Barb Olson, Andra Stanton, Sue Lewis, Christi Beckmann, Jeanne Gray, Judy Duffield, Carol Eaton and Maria Lorenzo Sachs; 4929 Broadway, #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center.

Phil Lewis Art: From T-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the visionary artists’ work is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com.

POP! Gallery: Open Studios’ part artist-owned pop-up art and gift gallery features a unique mix of Boulder County artists’ works for sale; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; on 11th Street and Pearl Street, just south of Fjällräven; popgalleryboulder.com.

R Gallery: “Impressionism” group exhibit, runs through Oct. 16; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art.

Rembrandt Yard: Aboriginal, local and national art; call for hours; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

​Shark’s Ink: “Drawn From Dust,” color lithograph by Terry Maker, is a mesmerizing visual puzzle of soothing colors; 25 prints available; $2,600; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyons; sharksink.com.

SmithKlein Gallery: New works by North Carolina-based artist Jeff Cohen explores deconstructed imagery; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; smithklein.com.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: “Unearthed: Ancient Life in Boulder Valley,” “Frozen in Time” and “Horses in the North American West” in the Anthropology Hall; “Antarctica: More than Meets the Eye,” “Hungry Birds” and “Ross Sea: The Last Ocean” in BioLounge; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; CU Boulder Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu/cumuseum

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center: “Palimpsest,” solo exhibit from Clara Nulty examines space between perception and memory, closes Sunday; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

The Great Frame Up: Pastel works are on display from the Pastel Society of Colorado, through Oct. 7; 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum: “Tipi to Tiny House: Hands-on Homebuilding,” family-friendly exhibit looks at Colorado’s history of homes, through Jan. 8; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.

Walnut Gallery: Features work from more than 50 artists in a wide range of media; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and open by appointment; 364 Main St., Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park: “Estes Valley Plein Air Show,” open-air art of Estes Park, through Sept. 25; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.

Artworks: “The Tip of the Tongue,” encaustic drawings by Anne Feller; “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” a metal exhibition inspired by the railroad; both up through Sept. 17; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Columbine Gallery: More than 800 National Sculpture Guild pieces adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com.

Independence Gallery: Vibrant gallery featuring local artists and rotating exhibits; 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com.

Lincoln Gallery: New works on display; gallery open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 429 Lincoln Ave., Loveland; ​​970-663-2407; lincolngallery.com

Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: Features fine art, Native American jewelry and artifacts, Pueblo pottery, beadwork and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or by appointment; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.

Loveland Museum: “Pyrography,” nature works from Julie Bender, through Sept. 25; “Nurture: Bird Houses & Feeders as Sculpture,” group show; “Beneath the Bird Feeder,” bird photography by Carla Rhodes, both up through Nov. 27; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org.

