Guest opinion: Richard Eggers: Supreme Court ruling redressed fundamental misinterpretation

By Richard Eggers

The recent SCOTUS ruling on Kennedy v. Bremerton School District ruled favorably for the “Kneeling Football Coach,” redressing a fundamental misinterpretation of the First Amendment regarding the “separation of church and state” issue that has stood since 1947.

Words, indeed, can have mighty consequences. In the case of the concept of the “Separation of Church and State,” one word — “wall” in the phrase “wall of separation of church and state” has proven to be hugely important (and misunderstood).

This phrase cannot be found in the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, or any other founding document of our nation. It did not legally exist until 1947, but more on that later.

It is erroneously believed Thomas Jefferson, in an official capacity, created it. Wrong. The origin of the phrase traces to a personal letter written by Jefferson when he was the new newly elected president, on Jan. 1, 1802, to the Baptist Association in Connecticut.

These Baptists were a beleaguered minority in a state where Congregationalists dominated political life. Though a Deist himself, Jefferson’s letter simply encouraged the Baptists in their struggle to enjoy the right of conscience as an inalienable right, not a favor granted by the government. His exact words were that Connecticut’s legislature “should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”

No other words or thoughts in this letter, which ended with a prayer, suggest that Jefferson meant for this “wall” to be a two-way barrier, rather his belief over the years never wavered from the concept stated in the First Amendment of a one-way street that government could not tread in the direction of religion, but that religion could be spoken and celebrated boldly in public.

Consider that since 1789, the federal courts have included “so help me God” in their testimony oath. Or that Congress daily opens with a prayer. Or that down through history presidential speeches have been replete with religious and Scriptural references. The present Supreme Court Building, constructed as recently as 1935, includes Moses and the 10 Commandments in its stonework.

This “one-way” street principle still existed in the 1947 G.I. Bill of Rights which gave WWII veterans public tax dollars to attend the college of their choice, even in a private religious institution and even for training for clergy hood. Thus as recently as 1947, religion in America’s public square was permitted and encouraged. But that same year one Supreme Court Justice reversed all that and changed the course of America’s future until now.

The lawsuit was Everson v. Board of Education. The justice was Hugo Black, a former Ku Klux Klansman and a recognized virile anti-Catholic. He famously (or infamously) wrote in his opinion, “In the words of Jefferson, the (First Amendment) clause against establishment of religion by law was intended to erect ‘a wall of separation between church and State.’ … That wall must be kept high and impregnable. We could not approve the slightest breach.”

Black thus erroneously depicted Jefferson as a leading architect in writing the First Amendment, when in fact, Jefferson had no official hand in it and had been in France for several years while Congress drafted the First Amendment.

But from 1947 until this summer, as a result of Black’s misconception, religion in the public square has been under attack in America, fatally distorting the constitutional principle governing the church-state relationship. It strains credibility that the “wall” metaphor, which doesn’t exist in any government document voted on by Americans or their elected representatives, could become the legal basis that turned the First Amendment on its head. “For want of a nail, the shoe is lost, for want of a shoe, the horse is lost…” for want of a battle, a kingdom was lost. In America’s case, but for one tiny inclusion of a word — wall — a nation was misled for 75 years.

Richard Eggers lives in Niwot.