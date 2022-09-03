No. 20 CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Omaha Mavericks

Omaha Mavericks at No. 20 CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Sunday, 1 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Colorado live stream/Pac-12 Plus

RECORDS: Omaha 1-2-2; Colorado 4-0-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Omaha — MF Cece Behrens, So. (one goal); MF Emilie Erland, Jr. (one goal); MF Grace Ostergaard, Jr. (one goal); GK Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen, Jr. (.810 save percentage, 0.80 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (seven goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (four goals, two assists); MF Jenny Beyer, So. (two goals, two assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (one goal, one assist); GK Bella Grust, So. (.818 save percentage, 0.93 goals-against average); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.857 save percentage, 0.54 goals-against average).

NOTES: Through Thursday’s games, CU’s Shyra James shared the national in goals (7) and points (14). James has scored a goal in each game this season and has scored in a team record nine in a row dating back to last season…Also through Thursday, CU ranked fourth in the nation with 4.2 goals per game…Omaha has scored just four goals in five matches and is coming off a 1-0 loss at Northern Colorado on Thursday. The Mavericks also have allowed only four goals…Omaha junior defender Jordyn West, a Conifer native, has started all 42 games since joining the program…Buffs coach Danny Sanchez expressed his gratitude for the pending facility renovations that will add lights to Prentup next season. “I think it’s huge,” Sanchez said. “It’s a reflection of the support of our administration and our university for our program. Because it’s very expensive. And not only lights, but a new, full playing surface. We’re super appreciative.”…CU hits the road next week for road matches at No. 24 Michigan (Thursday, 5 p.m. MT) and Michigan State (Sept. 11, 11 a.m. MT).