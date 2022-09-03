Notes: CU Buffs unable to stop TCU ground game

Throughout his coaching career, TCU’s Sonny Dykes has employed an Air-Raid attack on offense.

Friday night, it was his ground game that made the difference.

Colorado managed to keep TCU’s passing game in check, but couldn’t stop the run in the second half of a 38-13 loss at Folsom Field in the season opener.

TCU ran for 275 yards and four touchdowns – with 261 yards and all the touchdowns coming after intermission.

“We really committed to running the ball in the second half, made a couple of adjustments on what we were doing and guys did a great job making plays,” said Dykes, who was making his debut with TCU after spending the previous four years at SMU.

In the first half, CU dominated in time of possession, holding the ball for 22 minutes, 8 seconds. TCU ran just 18 plays and gained 67 yards before intermission. The Horned Frogs had just 14 rushing yards at that point.

On the first play of the third quarter, Kendre Miller had a 22-yard run. Four plays and three TCU penalties later, Emari Demercado sprinted untouched up the middle of the field for a 43-yard touchdown run.

TCU used a trio of running backs, but also got 103 rushing yards from its three quarterbacks.

“They definitely saw that we were in more of a split safety defense, so they wanted to up to QB run game, because obviously we were going to be short in the run fits,” CU linebacker Quinn Perry said. “That was the biggest factor that they did.”

TCU threw for 138 yards.

Costly penalties

CU was flagged just five times for 30 yards, but a few of its penalties proved to be pivotal.

Most notably, a holding penalty wiped out a 14-yard pass from JT Shrout to Maurice Bell late in the second quarter. Instead of having a first down at the TCU 31-yard line with under 30 seconds to play in the first half, the Buffs faced second-and-20 and wound up not scoring before the break.

In the first quarter, the Buffs were flagged for delay of game on third-and-5 from the TCU 12-yard line. That pushed them back five yards and they wound up settling for a field goal.

An illegal formation penalty contributed to a stalled drive in the first half.

A slew of firsts

Several players racked up some “firsts” for the Buffs on Friday.

Center Austin Johnson, guard Tommy Brown and receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig all made their first career starts at CU. In all, 18 players made their CU debut.

The Buffs also had five players collect their first career catch at CU: Jack Hestera, Jordyn Tyson, Chase Sowell, RJ Sneed and Caleb Fauria.

Tyson became the first true freshman in CU history to catch a touchdown pass in the season opener.

Notes

CU has only two offensive touchdowns in its last 14 quarters played. Buffs’ opponents have 14 offensive touchdowns in that time. … Receiver Daniel Arias celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday. … Although quarterback Brendon Lewis struggled, he has now thrown 150 consecutive passes without an interception – the third-longest streak in CU history. … Friday was the first CU game delayed because of inclement weather since Oct. 3, 2015, against Oregon.