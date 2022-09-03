 Skip to content

Photos: Colorado loses to TCU in Football

Saturday, September 3rd 2022

Photos: Colorado loses to TCU in Football

  • University of Colorado Boulder's Brendon Lewis ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Brendon Lewis looks for a first down against Texas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's Deion Smith ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Deion Smith looks for an opening against Texas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's Ralphie gets ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Ralphie gets her first run of the season againstcTexas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's Brendon Lewis ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Brendon Lewis throws a pass against Texas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's Jayle Stacks ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Jayle Stacks looks for room against Texas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's defense wraps ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s defense wraps up Texas Christian University’s Quentin Johnson on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's J.T. Shrout ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s J.T. Shrout scrambles against Texas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder fan gets ...

    University of Colorado Boulder fan gets into the art guitar competition in the Texas Christian University game on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's J.T. Shrout ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s J.T. Shrout passes against Texas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • BOULDER,CO-SEPTEMBER 2:CU student fans find a way to pass the...

    BOULDER,CO-SEPTEMBER 2:CU student fans find a way to pass the time during a weather delay. The University of Colorado Boulder game with Texas Christian University on September 2, 2022 has had a lightning delay.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER,CO-SEPTEMBER 2:University of Colorado Boulder’s J.T. Shrout scrambles against Texas...

    BOULDER,CO-SEPTEMBER 2:University of Colorado Boulder’s J.T. Shrout scrambles against Texas Christian University on September 2, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder's Jalen Sami ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Jalen Sami tries to get a hold of Texas Christian University’s Chandler Morris on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • CU student fans find a way ...

    CU student fans find a way to pass the time during a weather delay. The University of Colorado Boulder game with Texas Christian University on Sept. 2, 2022 has had a lightning delay.

  • University of Colorado Boulder's Isaiah Lewis ...

    University of Colorado Boulder’s Isaiah Lewis tries to tackle Texas Christian University’s Kendre Miller on Sept. 2, 2022.

  • University of Colorado Boulder fan gets ...

    University of Colorado Boulder fan gets into the art guitar competition in the Texas Christian University game on Sept. 2, 2022.

of

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise

