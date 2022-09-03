Undefeated start for CU Buffs volleyball continues with sweep of No. 19 Illinois

Folsom Field might have quieted quickly on Friday night, but the Colorado volleyball team is making things interesting at the CU Events Center.

Hosting the first of two matches in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge on Saturday afternoon, the Buffaloes kept their unbeaten start intact with their most impressive victory of the young season, sweeping No. 19 Illinois 3-0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-22).

The victory ended CU’s eight-game losing streak against ranked foes and was the Buffs’ fifth win in their past six games against Illinois. The Buffs (4-0) complete the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge on Sunday against Iowa at 1:30 p.m.

After sweeping three matches in the season-opening Buffs Invitational last week (Green Bay, Western Michigan, Denver), CU got things started by outlasting Illinois in a lengthy opening set. The Buffs twice survived set point, with Illinois holding leads at 24-23 and 25-24, but CU recorded the final three points to secure an early lead.

Sophomore setter Taylor Simpson directed the CU attack with 40 assists in a well-balanced effort. Maya Tabron posted a team-high nine kills, with Alexia Kuehl, Meegan Hart, and UCLA transfer Lexi Hadrych adding nine apiece.

Kuehl, the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, once again paced the CU defense, finishing with five blocks. Tabron and Brynna DeLuzio shared the team lead with eight digs each.

CU posted a solid .370 hitting percentage against a .185 mark for Illinois. The Buffs also committed just nine attack errors while Illinois (1-2) recorded 20.

“It was a lot of fun to watch. Illinois is obviously very talented and very physical,” CU coach Jesse Mahoney said in a release “They had control of us a couple points and we had to battle back in a couple of sets, but I thought the team played our game plan. They switched from a 5-1 to a 6-2 and we adjusted to that really well. Offensively, Taylor Simpson is doing an amazing job. I mean, we hit .370 and I think that’s with OK passing. She’s putting the ball on time. We had a lot of moving parts, we had a lot of kids coming in and playing different roles which can be hard to do, but they have kind of taken to it and it’s fun to watch.”

Colorado 3, No. 19 Illinois 0

Colorado 27 25 25

Illinois 25 18 22

Leaders

Kills — Illinois: Burbage 10, Terry 9. Colorado: Tabron 13, Hadrych 9, Kuehl 9, Hart9.

Assists — Illinois: Brown 27. Colorado: Simpson 40.

Aces — Illinois: Terry 2. Colorado: Perry 1.

Blocks — Illinois: Hinton 4. Colorado: Kuehl 5, Tabron 3, Simpson 3.

Digs — Illinois: Mosher 11, Brown 10, Barnes 10. Colorado: Tabron 8, DeLuzio 8, Lougeay 7.