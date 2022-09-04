Editorial: Plastic bag bans aren’t perfect, but they are a necessary sacrifice

The climate alarm bells are ringing, and in the cacophony, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by all the necessary work before us. There is waste to reduce, there is water to save and there are emissions to cut — all on a massive scale. And many of the most important societal changes will require us to make sacrifices — to our dietary habits, our consumption and our convenience. Thankfully, one relatively minor sacrifice of convenience has the potential to make a big impact: getting rid of single-use plastic bags.

The Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, signed into law last summer, phases out single-use plastic bags, polystyrene cups and containers and reverses a law that prohibits municipalities from passing individual ordinances to address plastic waste. Colorado became the 10th state to ban single-use plastic shopping bags and the eighth to ban foam food containers.

In a statement from the bill’s passage, Randy Moorman, Eco-Cycle’s director of legislative and community campaigns, said, “Colorado’s new law helps us implement systemic change to turn off the faucet and stem the flow of plastic consumption, especially of unnecessary plastic items like single-use bags and polystyrene takeout containers.”

But before the ban arrives in 2024, the law will implement a statewide bag fee, similar to the one Boulder instituted a decade ago. Studies and data, though, have poked some significant holes in both single-use plastic bag bans and bag fees, making way for critics to quibble about their efficacy.

According to data collected by the City of Boulder, since the implementation of the city’s bag fee, bag use has stayed at a relatively consistent level with about 4 million to 4.5 million bags used annually. And the fees, which can be put to narrow use since they are not technically a tax, are rather paltry, some $60,000 per quarter. This means the fee has not dramatically decreased Boulder’s bag use, nor has it created a revenue stream that might be put to constructive environmental use.

Upping the fee, though, is — and should remain — out of the question. As Councilmember Mark Wallach put it, “For people who are well-to-do, it’s a rounding error. For people who are not, it becomes a little more burdensome.” And in a time of soaring inflation and record-high housing costs, who wants anyone to be more burdened? (Boulder, it should be noted, does have a bag fee exemption for shoppers on food assistance.)

In essence, Boulder’s bag fee is a sin tax that is not adequately lowering our propensity to sin.

Thus arises the necessity of banning single-use plastic bags altogether, though this solution is rife with its own issues. An analysis of paper bags found that the heavy use of toxic chemicals in the paper bag production process resulted in 70 times more air pollution and 50 times more water pollution than the production of a plastic bag. Studies have also shown that reusable cotton bags have to be used hundreds or thousands of times to have a lower carbon footprint than a single-use plastic bag.

Single-use plastic bag bans, then, are like so many of the sacrifices that we must be prepared to make to truly halt the spoiling of our planet: far from perfect. It is rare that one choice over another is as clearly environmentally prudent as riding a bike over driving a car. Most choices made in service of the environment require a trade-off. It takes time and energy to recycle and compost and, even when done properly, not everything we put into recycling is actually recycled, but recycling is still worth making the effort. Electric vehicles have batteries that are hard to produce and recycle, and their range prevents them from being as modal as a gas-guzzler, but they too are worth the trade-offs.

Plastic bag bans have similarly complicated trade-offs. But the fact remains that plastic bags are a scourge, and something must be done about them. According to the advocacy group Beyond Plastics, a plastic bag can last for over 500 years but is typically only used for 12 minutes. Ninety-one percent of the 100 billion plastic bags that Americans use every year won’t be recycled — but they will require 12 million barrels of oil to produce. And, according to one demonstration, 130 plastic manufacturing facilities in the U.S. emit at least 114 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

After taking stock of this toll — environmental death by 100 billion single-use cuts — it is hard to make a case for the plastic bag. Certainly, plastic bags are convenient. But they are convenient because we have been conditioned to expect such simple conveniences without questioning the cost — the 10-cent cost and the cost of hundreds of billions of bags littering our roads and clogging our recycling machinery and choking our oceans.

Of course, learning to live without plastic bags and learning to accept and embrace legislation that helps curb destructive consumption is about more than just plastic bags. Ideally, we must move away from all single-use plastics, and, eventually, plastics in general. (Plastics, after all, have only really been around for the last half-century; surely we can live without them again.)

More broadly, though, bag bans should be seen as another step toward a more resilient future. One where we forgo simple (and often ruinous) conveniences in favor of deliberate consumption. We must learn to look at the products and foods before us and appreciate the resources and labor that went into them, so that we can all better recognize the value of individual sacrifices — reusing that trusty cotton tote a thousand times, replacing our resource-intensive lawn, riding the bus even though it’s no longer free — that we must make in the name of a collective good.

—Gary Garrison for the Editorial Board