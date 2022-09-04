Sweep of Iowa gives CU Buffs volleyball title of Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge

The Colorado football team couldn’t keep its end of the bargain during a busy weekend of sports on campus.

Yet the soccer squad and certainly the volleyball team did its part.

Coach Jesse Mahoney’s volleyball club continued its undefeated start on Sunday, capturing the championship of the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge with a 3-0 sweep of Iowa (25-20, 25-16, 25-21) at the CU Events Center.

The Buffs put together another efficient offensive performance, finishing with a .306 hitting percentage one day after posting a .370 mark during a three-set sweep of No. 19 Illinois. Sunday’s win marked the third consecutive time CU has posted two wins in the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, also defeating Illinois and Iowa in 2021 and 2019 (the event was not held during the 2020 pandemic season).

The Buffs improve to 5-0 all-time against the Hawkeyes.

CU (5-0) never trailed in the opening set and pulled away late after taking control with a 4-0 run. The Buffs scored the final five points of the second set to take a 2-0 match lead, and after Iowa kept CU in an 11-11 tie in the middle of the third set, the Buffs responded by scoring six of the next seven points.

UCLA transfer Lexi Hadrych continued her solid start at CU by leading the Buffs with 13 kills, while Maya Tabron finished with 11. CU’s defense once again was on-point, limiting Iowa to a .142 hitting percentage.

Hadrych was named the tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by Meegan Hart and setter Taylor Simpson, who finished with 33 assists against Iowa.

“Our offense is kind of cruising along and Taylor is doing a nice job moving the ball around,” Mahoney said. “We need to clean some things up defensively and serving wise — we’ve let some teams hang around because we gave them some free points here and there. But in general, I thought we did a really nice job and we responded. At times when they pushed us, we found a way to respond and create some space at the end of sets. It’s exciting for us and I’m happy to get a couple days off and then go on the road for the first time.”

CU faces its first road trip of the season this week with three matches at the Arkansas Invitational, beginning with contests against Florida International and Little Rock on Friday followed by a date against the host Razorbacks on Sunday.

Colorado 3, Iowa 0

I 20 16 21

CU 25 25 25

Leaders

Kills — Iowa: Urquhart 7, Schmidt 7. Colorado: Hadrych 13, Tabron 11.

Assists — Iowa: Tessier 25. Colorado: Simpson 33.

Aces — Iowa: Jones 4. Colorado: DeLuzio 2, Lougeay 2.

Blocks — Iowa: Schmidt 3. Colorado: Kuehl 7, Tabron 3.

Digs — Iowa: Hinkle 14. Colorado: Lougeay 17, Perry 9.