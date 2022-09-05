CU Buffs’ Alexia Kuehl wins second consecutive Pac-12 Defensive Player of Week honor

The Colorado volleyball team gained recognition in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) top 25 poll this week, receiving 17 votes to unofficially check in at No. 33.

Additionally, fourth-year junior Alexia Kuehl repeated at the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week after anchoring the Buffs’ defense through two straight-set victories during the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge.

Kuehl recorded nine kills without a hitting error during CU’s sweep of then-No. 19 Illinois, then followed that performance with seven blocks during a sweep of Iowa. Kuehl begins the week leading the Pac-12 with 1.89 blocks per set, a mark that ranks second nationally.

Kuehl is the first CU player to win the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honor in consecutive weeks.

The Buffs are off to their fifth 5-0 start in team history and the fourth under head coach Jesse Mahoney. The 17 points in this week’s poll ties the Buffs with Washington State. Arkansas, which the Buffs will face in the finale of the Arkansas Invitational on Sunday, received 57 points in the poll to land at No. 29.

The Buffs and No. 18 Oregon are the only remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12 Conference. No.11 Stanford leads the conference in rankings, followed by No.13 Washington, Oregon and No.22 UCLA. USC and Utah also are receiving votes.

The Buffs travel to Arkansas to take on Florida International University and Arkansas Little Rock on Friday, followed by the showdown against the host Razorbacks on Sunday.

AVCA DIVISION I COACHES POLL:

Sept. 5, 2022

Rank School Total points 2022 Record Previous Week

1. Texas (58) 1594 4-0 1

2. Nebraska (6) 1538 5-0 2

3. Minnesota 1422 3-1 4

4. Louisville 1345 5-1 3

5. Georgia Tech 1317 5-0 5

6. Wisconsin 1285 3-1 6

7. Pittsburgh 1149 5-1 10

8. Ohio State 1043 1-3 8

9. Purdue 979 6-0 11

10. BYU 965 5-1 7

11. Stanford 957 3-1 12

12. San Diego 942 4-1 15

13. Washington 790 3-1 14

14. Kentucky 752 4-1 16

15. Baylor 691 3-2 9

16. Florida 638 3-2 13

17. Creighton 543 5-1 17

18. Oregon 527 4-0 18

19. Kansas 466 6-0 20

20. Penn State 401 6-0 21

21. Western Kentucky 292 6-1 22

22. UCLA 242 4-1 23

23. Marquette 234 3-1 24

24. Pepperdine 169 5-1 NR

25. Illinois 86 1-3 19

Others receiving votes: Miami (FL) 68; Mississippi State 67; USC 63; Arkansas 57; Utah 50; Michigan 41; Rice 27; Colorado 17; Washington State 17; UCF 6; Utah State 4.

Dropped Out: USC (25).