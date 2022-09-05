 Skip to content

Monday, September 5th 2022

CU Buffs’ Alexia Kuehl wins second consecutive Pac-12 Defensive Player of Week honor

CU gains votes in AVCA top 25

The Colorado volleyball team gained recognition in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) top 25 poll this week, receiving 17 votes to unofficially check in at No. 33.

Additionally, fourth-year junior Alexia Kuehl repeated at the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week after anchoring the Buffs’ defense through two straight-set victories during the annual Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge.

Kuehl recorded nine kills without a hitting error during CU’s sweep of then-No. 19 Illinois, then followed that performance with seven blocks during a sweep of Iowa. Kuehl begins the week leading the Pac-12 with 1.89 blocks per set, a mark that ranks second nationally.

Kuehl is the first CU player to win the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honor in consecutive weeks.

The Buffs are off to their fifth 5-0 start in team history and the fourth under head coach Jesse Mahoney. The 17 points in this week’s poll ties the Buffs with Washington State. Arkansas, which the Buffs will face in the finale of the Arkansas Invitational on Sunday, received 57 points in the poll to land at No. 29.

The Buffs and No. 18 Oregon are the only remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12 Conference. No.11 Stanford leads the conference in rankings, followed by No.13 Washington, Oregon and No.22 UCLA. USC and Utah also are receiving votes.

The Buffs travel to Arkansas to take on Florida International University and Arkansas Little Rock on Friday, followed by the showdown against the host Razorbacks on Sunday.

AVCA DIVISION I COACHES POLL:

Sept. 5, 2022

Rank   School                    Total points       2022 Record            Previous Week

1.         Texas (58)                 1594                          4-0                              1

2.          Nebraska (6)             1538                          5-0                              2

3.          Minnesota                  1422                          3-1                              4

4.         Louisville                   1345                           5-1                              3

5.         Georgia Tech             1317                           5-0                              5

6.          Wisconsin                  1285                           3-1                              6

7.         Pittsburgh                  1149                           5-1                              10

8.         Ohio State                  1043                          1-3                              8

9.         Purdue                       979                             6-0                              11

10.       BYU                            965                             5-1                              7

11.       Stanford                    957                                3-1                             12

12.       San Diego                   942                             4-1                              15

13.        Washington             790                                  3-1                             14

14.        Kentucky                    752                              4-1                              16

15.        Baylor                        691                               3-2                              9

16.        Florida                       638                               3-2                              13

17.        Creighton                   543                              5-1                              17

18.         Oregon                      527                               4-0                             18

19.         Kansas                       466                             6-0                              20

20.         Penn State                  401                            6-0                              21

21.         Western Kentucky    292                               6-1                              22

22.         UCLA                          242                             4-1                             23

23.         Marquette                  234                               3-1                              24

24.         Pepperdine                169                              5-1                              NR

25.         Illinois                       86                                  1-3                             19

Others receiving votes: Miami (FL) 68; Mississippi State 67; USC 63; Arkansas 57; Utah 50; Michigan 41; Rice 27; Colorado 17; Washington State 17; UCF 6; Utah State 4.

Dropped Out: USC (25).

