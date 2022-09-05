CU football notes: Air Force, Buffs coaches have history of learning from each another

When Colorado visits Air Force on Saturday, it will be the second matchup between the two teams on the gridiron since 2019.

Prior to three years ago, however, it had been 45 years since the Buffaloes and Falcons squared off.

The renewal of the rivalry was welcomed for many fans in the state, but it did put an end to one benefit that Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun misses.

“By us playing CU, I do miss some of the relationship that you have with them to go watch spring practice, to learn from them,” Calhoun said. “It’s not like we live on the Eastern Seaboard where you can go to 10 schools within a three-hour drive. I’ve missed that part of a little bit. Yet, at the same time, it is an opportunity to play (the Buffs).”

From 1958-74, the two teams met 16 times in 17 seasons (all but 1969). After 1974, the rivalry ended, but coaches still connected.

In 1984, CU went 1-10 and then-head coach Bill McCartney made the drastic decision to shift the Buffs’ offense to the wishbone. He consulted Air Force head coach Fisher DeBerry, among others, to learn the offense. Assistants Gary Barnett, Gerry DiNardo and Les Miles spent hours at Air Force to learn the nuances of the scheme.

More recently, Calhoun said he spent a “good bit” of time at CU during the springs of 2014 and 2015.

“How much you’re able to share that way (is valuable), and if you don’t play somebody, yeah, have carte blanche,” Calhoun said. “There are just so many little things, maybe detail-wise (you can learn) or be able to pick the phone up (and call them). That bond and that relationship, we’d like to be able to foster that a little bit more where, when you play, you aren’t going to do that.”

After this week, there are currently no plans for CU and Air Force to meet in the future. CU’s nonconference schedule is filled through 2028.

Mutual respect

Calhoun and CU head coach Karl Dorrell have never worked together, but they’ve both worked for the Denver Broncos in the past.

Dorrell was the Broncos’ receivers coach from 2000-02. Calhoun worked as an assistant with the Broncos from 2003-05.

“I’ve talked to him a bunch and I have just a ton of respect (for Dorrell),” Calhoun said.

Dorrell said that he’s known Calhoun for a while and praised the work he’s done in his 16 seasons with the Falcons.

“Outstanding coach, very smart,” Dorrell said. “Obviously, he’s running a great program. He’s done fabulous things there for a long period of time, so his body of work is pretty strong. A lot of respect for what he’s done and he runs a great program. So this is obviously a huge challenge for us.”

Easing back to action

Baylor transfer receiver RJ Sneed made his CU debut on Friday. He played just nine snaps, but caught two passes for 17 yards.

“It was good to get him a couple of touches,” Dorrell said. “Coming back off of that injury, we wanted to kind of gradually put him back into more playing time as we go. (There were no) setbacks, so we expect more out of him this week.”

Notable

In reviewing Friday’s game, Dorrell said there were plenty of mistakes in all three phases of the game – and among coaches. “There was some coaching mistakes, too,” he said. “We all felt there was a level of investment with everyone about that. We’ve all taken ownership in that and we’re ready to move forward.” … Dorrell said the Buffs didn’t have any major injuries Friday. “Everybody came out with just bumps and bruises,” he said.