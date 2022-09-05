Hiker rescued after collapsing on Chautauqua Trail

Bystanders and officials rescued a 57-year-old man who collapsed Monday while he was hiking in the area of Chautauqua Trail at Chautauqua Park, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 10:21 a.m., Boulder County officials were notified about the hiker on the trail just west of Boulder.

The man, who is from out of state, was hiking with family when he collapsed and stopped breathing, according to the news release. Member of his hiking party immediately called 911 while bystanders who had also been hiking in the area initiated CPR. Rescuers and paramedics arrived on scene soon afterward and took over for the bystanders.

The man was taken to the trailhead and transferred to a waiting ambulance, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital for additional care.

Agencies assisting with the rescue included Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks Rangers and American Medical Response.