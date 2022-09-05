Men’s golf: CU Buffs’ Dylan McDermott wins in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Colorado sophomore Dylan McDermott took home medalist honors in record-setting fashion Monday at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Invitational.

McDermott, from Granite Bay, Calif., set a CU record for lowest gross score with a three-round total of 69-66-65–200, going 10-under par on the par-70, Warren Golf Course.

North Carolina’s David Ford closed strong to force a playoff with McDermott. The two matched each other through the first three playoff holes. Then, Ford bogeyed the fourth playoff hole and McDermott parred. Both players get credit for the win, however.

McDermott is the first CU player to win a major tournament since Daniel O’Loughlin won CU’s Mark Simpson Invitational in 2019.

As a team, CU was fifth overall in the 15-team event with a three-round score of 7-under 833. Florida led wire-to-wire and finished at 21-under 819. Georgia Southern (12-under 820), North Carolina (11-under 821) and Notre Dame (11-under 821) were also ahead of CU.

“Dylan was obviously really good from start to finish,” CU head coach Roy Edwards said. “He took a big step forward and did an incredible job in the playoff. Both players had chances to win and he just kept in it. He hit a great approach into the fourth playoff hole and all he needed was two putts for the win. The impressive thing about the playoff is that he was very steady emotionally and recognized that he had a lot of adrenalin going. Normally someone might not realize that, and his heart might have been beating quickly, but he was in the zone emotionally and that allowed him to trust his abilities.”

Also for CU, Justin Biwer finished at 209, Hunter Swanson at 211, Tucker Clark at 213 and Jack Hughes at 225.