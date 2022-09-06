 Skip to content

Boulder police seize two firearms, stolen…

86°F
Wednesday, September 7th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Boulder police seize two firearms, stolen bikes, illegal drugs at apartment

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department on Tuesday executed a search warrant to access an apartment where officials later seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several bicycles.

The Boulder Police Department on Tuesday executed a search warrant to access an apartment where it later seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several bicycles. (Boulder Police Department/Courtesy photo)
The Boulder Police Department on Tuesday executed a search warrant to access an apartment where it later seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several bicycles. (Boulder Police Department/Courtesy photo)

Boulder police cleared the scene in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway late Tuesday morning after Boulder’s SWAT team executed the search warrant. The reported “chop shop” had been the focus of an investigation for several weeks, according to a Boulder Police Department news release.

Several people are suspected to be involved in the case, but no arrests have been made, said Dionne Waugh, spokesperson for the police department. The investigation is ongoing.

Not only did police discover at least 15 stolen bicycles and a scooter at the apartment, but they also seized two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which police said were being sold from the apartment. In the news release, Boulder detectives thanked the community sharing tips that helped lead to the discovery.

Boulder police are asking for the public’s help to identify the owners of the recovered bikes and scooter. People will need to provide proof that the bike or scooter is theirs before it will be released. A list of the stolen items is available at bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrant.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the property or who has information about the incident to call Detective Raul Montano Banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com/.

Author

Annie Mehl

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Exceptional 55+ Senior Living In Denver

    Heather Gardens is the address for exceptional 55+ senior living in Denver—and Fred Smith, Realtor is your expert guide to...
  2. Hospice Care At Home In Northern Colorado

    Cozy Country Care provides quality senior care at home. Their patient services are distinguished by the caliber of the caregivers,...
  3. I Just Saw The Caprese Sandwich, And OMG

    I just saw the Capicola Caprese Panino sandwich at Your Butcher Frank, and it’s gorgeous to look at and incredible...
  4. What Do You Know About Real Estate?

    What do you know about Boulder real estate? The most important thing to know is, whether you are buying or...
  5. Banking, Made Simple.

    At High Plains Bank in Wiggins, we specialize in banking, made simple. We know that banking is a relationship—with you,...