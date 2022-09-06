Boulder police seize two firearms, stolen bikes, illegal drugs at apartment

After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department on Tuesday executed a search warrant to access an apartment where officials later seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several bicycles.

Boulder police cleared the scene in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway late Tuesday morning after Boulder’s SWAT team executed the search warrant. The reported “chop shop” had been the focus of an investigation for several weeks, according to a Boulder Police Department news release.

Several people are suspected to be involved in the case, but no arrests have been made, said Dionne Waugh, spokesperson for the police department. The investigation is ongoing.

Not only did police discover at least 15 stolen bicycles and a scooter at the apartment, but they also seized two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which police said were being sold from the apartment. In the news release, Boulder detectives thanked the community sharing tips that helped lead to the discovery.

Boulder police are asking for the public’s help to identify the owners of the recovered bikes and scooter. People will need to provide proof that the bike or scooter is theirs before it will be released. A list of the stolen items is available at bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrant.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the property or who has information about the incident to call Detective Raul Montano Banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com/.