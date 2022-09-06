Boulder police seek suspect in series of sexual misconduct reports, burglaries

The Boulder Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries and reports of sexual misconduct that occurred in the University Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

In each crime, the victims were college-aged women, and detectives believe there may be additional victims, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

The male suspect is described to be about 6 feet tall with dark hair and is between the ages of 18 to 25. He was captured on this surveillance video: vimeo.com/746985260.

During the first break-in, which occurred at 3:44 a.m on Saturday, the suspect entered an apartment in the 1100 block 11th Street through an unlocked front door, the release said. The woman was sleeping and awoke to the suspect “committing a lewd act near her,” the release said. The suspect ran out of the apartment. He was wearing a black gator face mask, dark hoodie and black pants.

The second incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street, the release said. It is unknown how the suspect entered the apartment, but the front door was unlocked and the windows were open. The women awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. She later noticed her car keys had been stolen. Another woman at the same apartment also reported that her car keys were stolen. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and gray cargo pants.

The third incident occurred at 6:08 a.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. The suspect entered the basement-level apartment through an unlocked window. The woman awoke to the suspect touching her in a sexual manner. The suspect then went into another bedroom in the same apartment and was confronted by the woman in that bedroom. The suspect was wearing a red Hawaiian-style, button-up shirt.

Boulder police encourage residents to lock their doors and windows as it is one of the best measures of crime prevention and to call 911 immediately when something happens, the release said. In light of these crimes, Boulder police are increasing patrols in the University Hill neighborhood with its partners at the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department. Police encourage all community members to be vigilant about their surroundings and to report suspicious behavior.

Detectives are looking for additional surveillance video of the suspect. Those with photos or video surveillance related to these crimes are asked to upload it here: bouldercopd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/universityhillburglaries.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information related to these crimes is asked to call Detective Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850 and reference case 22-8786.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com/.