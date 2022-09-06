 Skip to content

Tuesday, September 6th 2022

Workforce Boulder County schedules open house this month

Workforce Boulder County, a provider of services for jobseekers and hiring businesses, is scheduling an open house to introduce the community to its new facility and increase awareness of its functions.

The event is 2 to 6 p.m. Sept 27 at 1333 Iris Ave. in Boulder.

The open house coincides with Colorado’s Workforce Development Month.

“Workforce Boulder County continues to be an integral way for residents to access opportunities of employment and education. I’m hopeful that folks will participate in this month of celebration and learning as we continue to share important resources more broadly throughout Boulder County,” Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin said in a statement.

For more information about Workforce Boulder County’s Open House, contact Cate Cook at cacook@bouldercounty.org or 303-441-4958.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Bizwest Staff

