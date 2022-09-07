Biff Warren to join Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

Most lawyers pride themselves on making an impact at the courthouse. While that may be true for Bruce “Biff” Warren, a principal at Warren, Carlson & Moore LLP in Niwot, Warren also was so outstanding in another field that they named the field after him — the Biff Warren Baseball Complex on Nimbus Road in Niwot, where Warren has coached youth baseball.

Warren will be inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame on Sept. 15 during a luncheon at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Boulder. There, he’ll join five other individuals or groups as new members of the Hall of Fame.

Warren was born and raised in Creighton, Nebraska, and participated in sports and music. He’s the son of an educator and a lawyer. While his father, Merrit Warren, graduated from the University of Colorado Law School and was a district judge for many years in Nebraska, the younger Warren chose the University of Nebraska for both his undergraduate and law degrees. He graduated magna cum laude.

He opened his law office in Niwot in 1975, and he also founded the Left Hand Valley Courier newspaper, where he continues to serve as managing editor.

His interests have included community affairs in Niwot, including the Niwot Business Association, Niwot Youth Sports, Niwot Community Association, Niwot High School Education Foundation, Niwot Local Improvement District Advisory Committee, Boulder County Planning Commission, Frasier Meadows Retirement Community and Boulder County United Way Foundation.

And those were in the past.

Today, he’s president of the Niwot Cultural Arts Association, secretary of Via Mobility Services Inc., secretary of Niwot Baseball Inc., co-chair of the Niwot United Methodist church council, co-manager of Rock & Rails summer concert series, building committee chairman of the Niwot Children’s Park, and coordinator of the Niwot Community Semi-Marching Free Grange Band.

He received the Public Service Award in 1993 from the Colorado Bar Association and in 2009 received the John Marshall Award from Boulder County Legal Services, where he has volunteered for 47 years.

His journalism earned him a Best Sports Column Writing Award from the Colorado Press Association in 2018.

He has been assistant baseball coach at Niwot High School since 2002, the same year the sports complex was named for him.

He does practice law, too, with specialties in estate planning, business contracts, corporate law, probate and real estate.

The profile posted on the Niwot Business Association website touts his law firm’s friendly nature. “We are dedicated to cultivating a friendly and welcoming environment for our clients, from the baseball memorabilia on the walls to the seasonal holiday cards we send out every year. Our attorneys may wear suits in court, but not around the office.”

Warren and his wife, Susan, raised three children and a foster son.

Tickets for the HOF event, priced at $65 for individuals or $520 for a table for eight, can be purchased here.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.