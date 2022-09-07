 Skip to content

Boulder Prep student arrested after officials…

Wednesday, September 7th 2022

Boulder Prep student arrested after officials receive school threat

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old male student on suspicion of threatening violence against Boulder Prep, a charter high school in Gunbarrel.

The Boulder Valley School District reported the threat to police on Sept. 2, according to a news release. While officers investigated, Boulder police increased patrols and the school district took additional security precautions, according to the release.

Officers identified the student and searched his home before arresting him on suspicion of interference at an educational institution and inciting destruction of life or property. Police did not provide specifics about the threat.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951, reference case 22-08754. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call

