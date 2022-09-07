 Skip to content

Wednesday, September 7th 2022

Five Boulder and Larimer county fire districts awarded $1.4 million in grants

The Lefthand Canyon Fire, pictured in a long exposure photograph created Oct. 18, 2020, eventually burned 460 acres and prompted evacuations in Ward, Gold Hill and Sunshine Canyon. (Camera file photo)
Five fire agencies in Boulder and Larimer counties have been awarded $1.4 million in grant money, the districts announced in a joint news release on Tuesday.

The Allenspark, Hygiene, Lefthand, Lyons, and Pinewood Springs fire districts collaborated on a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant in an effort to upgrade equipment and radios. These upgrades will help improve fire prevention infrastructure and safety operations for each agency.

“Our agency is honored to have joined with our neighboring agencies and work together toward securing these grants,” said Pinewood Springs Protection District Chief Ted Plank. “The newer technology…will greatly enhance our ability to work together safely.”

Combined, the five agencies cover approximately 345 square miles and are comprised of volunteers and paid personnel. They routinely work together when responding to emergencies in northwest Boulder County.

“Any time agencies can work together to improve the services they provide and secure grant money to further develop their capability is a win for the communities they serve and partner agencies they work with,” Hygiene Fire Department Chief Cody Trevithick said.

Will Oster

