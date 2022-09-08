 Skip to content

CU Buffs volleyball preview: Florida International

Thursday, September 8th 2022

CU Buffs volleyball preview: Florida International

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
CU Buffs volleyball vs. Florida International

GAME TIME: Friday, 11 a.m., Fayetteville, Ark.

RECORDS: Colorado 5-0; Florida International 0-6.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — OH Lexi Hadrych, Gr. (3.61 kills per set); OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.28 kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (10.39 assists per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.89 blocks per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.44 digs per set). Florida International — OH Emily Meyer, Jr. (3.09 kills per set); S Camila De La Rosa, Sr. (8.6 assists per set); MB Athina Dimitriadis, Sr. (1.09 blocks per set); L Katie Turner, Gr. (3.95 assists per set).

NOTES: The Buffs will play three matches in three days at the Arkansas Invitational, including the completion of a Friday doubleheader against Arkansas Little Rock. CU completes the weekend against the Razorbacks on Sunday in a match that will be available on SEC Network Plus…The Sunday match between the Buffs and Razorbacks will be a good measuring stick for two clubs looking to break into the AVCA top 25. Arkansas unofficially is No. 29 with 57 points in this week’s votes. The Buffs trailed by four spots with 17 points…CU has never previously played Florida International or Arkansas and has faced Little Rock just once, winning in 2008… Winless Florida International is coming off three losses at the Georgia Tech Invitational…Florida International libero Katie Turner is a Colorado native who attended Legend High School in Parker, the same school that produced former CU basketball star and current Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

