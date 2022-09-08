CU Buffs women’s basketball places walk-on Sophie Gerber on scholarship

At the conclusion of last season, Colorado women’s basketball walk-on Sophie Gerber put her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Despite enjoying her time at CU, Gerber was looking for a better opportunity to play. In the end, her heart led her back to Boulder.

On Thursday, Gerber was rewarded for all of her hard work with the Buffaloes as she was placed on full scholarship for the 2022-23 school year.

“Sophie has been just an incredible teammate over the past two years with us,” head coach JR Payne said. “She is someone that has really leaned into her role and worked really hard to make herself better.”

Popular among the team, Gerber has a routine of writing “It’s a great day to a Buff” on the board every before practice or games.

“It’s kind of her lighthearted mantra, but that’s what is so cool about it is she embodies, in a lot of ways, what we want and value her effort and pouring into teammates and making herself better,” Payne said.

A 6-foot sophomore guard from Scottsdale, Ariz., Gerber has appeared in seven games with the Buffs. After not seeing game action during the 2020-21 season, Gerber played 14 minutes in seven games last season.

At Desert Mountain High School, she averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a senior.

Weekend pairings

Also on Thursday, the Pac-12 announced the weekend pairings for conference play.

The Buffs will open the Pac-12 portion of the schedule with a trip to Utah on December 14. That will be followed by CU visiting Washington and Washington State on the weekend of Dec. 29-Jan. 2.

This is the fourth consecutive season in which CU will open the Pac-12 schedule on the road.

CU is looking to build upon last year’s run to the NCAA Tournament, ending a nine-year drought. The Buffs went 22-9 last season, including 9-7 in the Pac-12.

The full weekend pairings for CU (dates and times TBD):

Dec. 14: at Utah

Dec. 29-Jan. 2: at Washington/Washington State

Jan. 6-8: vs. Utah

Jan. 13-15: vs. Arizona/Arizona State

Jan. 20-22: at California/Stanford

Jan. 27-29: vs. UCLA/Southern California

Feb. 3-5: at Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 10-12: vs. Washington/Washington State

Feb. 17-19: at Arizona/Arizona State

Feb. 23-25: vs. California/Stanford

Payne said the Buffs’ non-conference schedule is still being finalized.