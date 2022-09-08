CU skiing program mourns the passing of all-time great Brad Ghent

The Colorado skiing program is mourning the loss of one of its all-time greats.

On Thursday, CU announced that Brad Ghent, a former All-American and a member of four NCAA national championship teams, passed away recently in Edwards, following a five-year battle with ALS. He was 69.

Ghent was part of the first four of eight straight championship teams at CU from 1972-75. Ghent was part of the alpine team and was an All-American in 1974. Each of his four CU teams were also RMISA Champions. His five top-five finishes in downhill races still rank sixth in CU history and he was inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame in the class of 2018.

Ghent was already to be recognized on CU’s Mountain of Honor this year, to be given out at the 51st Annual Ski Ball on Oct. 14.

Born on Dec. 7, 1952, Ghent grew up in Fort Collins before moving to Eagle County in 1991. Ghent’s affinity for skiing was honed during his long drives to Winter Park every weekend to train and race with the Winter Park Alpine Ski Team.

That commitment led to a spot on the CU ski team, initially as a walk-on, but he quickly earned a spot on A-Team. He graduated from CU with a business degree in 1975 and turned his attention to coaching. He worked for the US Ski Team as the women’s alpine coach through 1986, which included his 1985 team winning four World Championship medals.

Following his work with the US Ski Team, he returned to Fort Collins where he and his wife, Karen Lancaster Ghent, started their family. The couple was married for 36 years and had three daughters, Erika, Christa and Abby. Erika skied for the Buffs from 2010-12 and also was part of an NCAA championship team in 2011 while earning five All-America honors.

Ghent continued to support ski racing his entire life and was a certified FIS Technical Delegate, eventually officiating races from the junior through World Championship and Olympic level (including countless CU home meets). He served on the Board of Trustees for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, the Board of the Rocky Mt. Ski Race Officials, and was recognized as the Vail Valley Foundation’s Volunteer of the Year in 2015 after directing the on-hill volunteer staff as the Talon Crew Coordinator from 2000 through the 2015 World Championships.

Off the mountain, Ghent was a pilot, world traveler and avid outdoor sports enthusiast. He enjoyed mountain biking and was second in his age group in the Leadville 100 race in 2012.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ghent residence in Edwards on Sept. 18. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Brad’s honor made to the ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter.