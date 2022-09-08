Guest opinion: Max Gould-Meisel: CU South is turning a blind eye toward climate crisis

By Max Gould-Meisel

Let’s talk about the proposed development of the CU South property, which is a rare riparian wetland in the geographic floodplain of South Boulder Creek. The emergency annexation of these 308 acres by the City of Boulder, in September 2021, puts into direct threat the South Boulder Creek Floodplain, which is the largest undeveloped, continuous floodplain in Boulder County, and one of the largest in the Front Range. The portion that makes up CU South is located near the center of the floodplain and supports important populations of at least three endangered or threatened species, as well as providing permanent and migratory habitat for over 100 species of birds and many mammals, including humans and their canine friends.

Also of increasing importance is the role wetlands play in mitigating climate change. Wetlands are particularly effective at sequestering carbon. “Much more effective than manicured gardens and lawns, certainly more than asphalt and concrete,” according to Steven Telleen’s August 2022 Empower Hour presentation, and more substantial than inept carbon offsets. Why are the city and the university pushing for the development of a third campus, roughly 750,000 square feet in size, in a floodplain and on top of wetlands?

Doing this will reduce the options and resilience for future flood mitigation efforts for South Boulder Creek neighborhoods; it will destroy wetlands and our natural carbon sink floodplain; it is unnecessary and of a paradigm obsessed with endless growth capitalism and expansionism alongside uncapped enrollment at a public institution; it threatens the immediate ecology, biodiversity and natural wonders in our own backyard, and would show through example — not rhetoric — what Boulder really does in a climate crisis. So if Boulder really cares about the climate crisis, why isn’t this project being stopped? Will we ever match actions with words?

Despite all the hard work of the Climate Initiative Department and other concerned citizens, it seems Boulder will continue to turn a blind eye to the situation being created through governance: “running the air conditioner while turning up the furnace.” But it doesn’t have to happen this way; we need system change, not climate change. We need to stop the continuation of “settler colonialism” and reevaluate the motives behind resource extraction systems (i.e. the building of another CU campus). We need to heal from our past traumas, and not pass more trauma onto each other, and all our future relatives. We have to stop the development of the proposed CU South campus and create better flood protection solutions, dare I say, through natural climate-based solutions. (Gasp.)

There is no “Plan B.” There is no “Planet B.” There is no “Floodplain B.” Let me remind all of you: We are in a climate crisis, right here, right now, and flooding is going to get worse. Sorry to burst your bubble of trust in the institutions that got us into this crisis in the first place. Boulder deserves better flood protection, and the CU South Annexation is not better flood protection, it is “Planet B” thinking — where catastrophic repercussions are endlessly passed down to the next generation. Stop that cycle now. Take bold climate action and actually do it, instead of green-washing our minds with redundant “goals” set to happen in the next decade. The time is now. Nature is on our side.

Let’s remember the harmonious and resilient stewardship that is possible by honoring the Indigenous communities who thrived here for thousands of years before manifest destiny changed the landscape of the Front Range. It would be healing and unifying to recognize the knowledge and wisdom of these proud Nations, the first “climate scientists,” whose comprehension of natural climate-based solutions was systemically wiped out through genocide. If modern Western society is unwilling to support Land Back movements and/or honor the treaties so often broken by entitled militaristic legislators, then the least we can do is willingly and honorably protect the land and the water. Because water is life and so are you. We are all interconnected. Each action, each step, each word, each vote can be intentional and righteous.

Vote yes to repeal the CU South Annexation on November 8th, 2022.

Max Gould-Meisel lives in Boulder.