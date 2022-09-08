Late PK gives No. 19 CU Buffs women’s soccer road draw at Michigan

Another tough road assignment, another solid come-from-behind draw for the Colorado women’s soccer team.

The 19th-ranked Buffaloes didn’t get the win but did manage to get a result in an unfamiliar setting, rallying from a halftime deficit to earn a 1-1 draw at Michigan on Thursday in the first matchup between CU and the Wolverines.

It was the first time this season the high-scoring Buffs, who began the week leading the nation in scoring, have been held to fewer than two goals. Yet the production was just enough to keep CU’s unbeaten start intact at 5-0-2. The result also was the Buffs’ second come-from-behind tie against a tough road foe in less than two weeks, as CU twice rallied from one-goal deficits in the second half to earn a draw at then-No. 9 Brigham Young on Aug. 29.

Michigan, which was ranked a week ago before dropping out of this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25, struck first, netting a goal by Lily Farkas late in the first half off assists from Meredith Haakenson and Margot Ridgeway.

The score remained deadlocked until the later stages of the second half. A Michigan foul resulted in a CU penalty kick opportunity, which Civana Kuhlmann converted to pull the Buffs even. In seven games this season after joining CU as a graduate transfer from Stanford, Kuhlmann has recorded six goals and three assists. Kuhlmann’s tally on Thursday was her second penalty kick goal.

While junior Shyra James watched her team-record streaks of 10 consecutive games with a goal, and 10 consecutive games with a point, come to an end, CU welcomed back the services of starting goalkeeper Dani Hansen.

Hansen had missed the previous three games due to injury, with Bella Grust substituting for the draw at BYU and Sunday’s home win against Omaha and Lindsey Smith posting a shutout in last week’s win against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Monarch graduate was critical in the effort, posting a season-high six saves that matched her combined total from her first three starts of the season.

“I thought Michigan played really well in the first half,” CU head coach Danny Sanchez said. “We weren’t up to speed for the match. Having said that, I thought the second half, especially the first 35 minutes we were really good at creating chances and playing in the final third. I was really pleased with how we played in the second half. It’s tough to get results on the road, and we did that. Now all eyes turn to Sunday.”

CU’s road trip continues on Sunday at Michigan State (11 a.m. MT, Big Ten Network Plus).

No. 19 Colorado 1, Michigan 1

CU 0 1 — 1

UM 1 0 — 1

Goals — Michigan: Farkas (Haakenson, Ridgeway). Colorado: Kuhlmann (PK), 79th minute.

Goalies (Min.-goals allowed-saves ) — Michigan: Nino (90-1-2). Colorado: Hansen (90-1-6).