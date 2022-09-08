 Skip to content

Podcast: Previewing CU Buffs at Air Force football

99°F
Thursday, September 8th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Podcast: Previewing CU Buffs at Air Force football

BOULDER,CO-SEPTEMBER 2:CU’s Brendon Lewis looks for a first down against Texas Christian University on September 2, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
BOULDER,CO-SEPTEMBER 2:CU’s Brendon Lewis looks for a first down against Texas Christian University on September 2, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BuffZone.com beat writers Brian Howell and Pat Rooney talk about the Colorado football team ahead of its matchup with Air Force.

You can listen to this and all episodes of the BuffZone podcast by subscribing on Apple.

 

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heating Season Is Coming

    Heating season is coming! A pre-season system check-up by Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is a smart way to...
  2. Construction Loans At FMS Bank

    Are you looking to fund the construction of a residential or commercial property? FMS Bank can customize a short-term financing...
  3. Designer Pajamas And Loungewear

    Nights are getting cooler… and it’s a perfect time for some new cozy pajamas or a sleepshirt. Christina’s Luxuries has...
  4. Hands-On Physical Therapy

    Alpine PT Home Care believes in hands-on physical therapy to diagnose and develop a care plan to get you through...
  5. Maintenance-Free Senior Living

    The maintenance-free senior living at AltaVita Independent Living maximizes your freedom and minimizes those pesky daily duties. Live in a...