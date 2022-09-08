Podcast: Previewing CU Buffs at Air Force football

BuffZone.com beat writers Brian Howell and Pat Rooney talk about the Colorado football team ahead of its matchup with Air Force.
You can listen to this and all episodes of the BuffZone podcast by subscribing on Apple.
BuffZone.com beat writers Brian Howell and Pat Rooney talk about the Colorado football team ahead of its matchup with Air Force.
You can listen to this and all episodes of the BuffZone podcast by subscribing on Apple.
Join the Conversation
We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.