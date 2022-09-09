Boulder County-area cone zones for Sept. 11-17, 2022

Boulder

• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed). Use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) closed; board at next stop. Anticipated end date is Dec. 31. The intersection of 30th Street and Colorado Avenue will be fully closed starting Sept. 10.

• North Broadway: Pavement will be improved to concrete and buffered bike lanes installed. Vehicle travel lanes will shift to the existing northbound lane and bike lane. The west side sidewalk will be closed; the east side sidewalk can be used. The bicycle and pedestrian reroute will be to the west along Ninth Street and multiuse path. Activity time is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anticipated end date is Dec. 30.

• Arapahoe Road and Commerce/Eisenhower: The intersection is being completely reconstructed for a signal pole replacement. Work is anticipated to end Sept. 15.

• Hill Hotel: Westbound Pleasant is open for local traffic from Broadway to the alley. The eastbound lane is closed. This is for demolition of old buildings and waterline and new sewer work. Activity time is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anticipated end time is Jan. 31, 2024.

Boulder County

• Sugarloaf Road: Due to an unsafe and confined work zone, Sugarloaf Road will need to be closed between Colo. 119 and Betasso Road during the following times for the next four weeks: 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sugarloaf will remain open in a single-lane configuration through the work zone during all other hours. Boulder County is working on the last 2013 flood recovery-related project on Sugarloaf Road. The project involves the construction of five retaining walls, drainage improvements and reconstruction of approximately 2,000 feet of roadway just up from Colo. 119 and will include a 4-foot shoulder in the uphill lane. In addition, Colo. 119/Boulder Canyon Drive will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is anticipated to last into October, weather permitting.

• Olde Stage Road Project: Milling of the old surface is planned to start Monday. Work will start from the southern end at Lee Hill Drive and proceed north, then crews will flip around at Left Hand Canyon Drive and work on milling the southbound lane. This work is expected to take all week. Expect long work zones, which means delays could range up to 15 minutes. Alternate routes are advised. Cyclists may want to avoid Olde Stage for the next four to six weeks as the roadway will be in a rough, milled condition until paving is completed. After milling, crews will start repairing the subsurface in order to make the new roadway stronger. At the same time, crews will be working on widening the southern portion of the road (Lee Hill to the top of the first hill) to create the new 4-foot shoulder in the northbound climbing lane. Once this work is done, paving will begin. Paving is expected to take two to three weeks to complete. Crews are expecting to have the roadway completely repaved by early October, weather permitting. Additional shouldering, striping and final cleanup work is expected to last until the end of October.

• Apple Valley Road. The bridge over the North St. Vrain Creek at the north entrance to Apple Valley Road will be painted for approximately two-weeks starting Monday, Sept. 12. In order to accommodate painting, the bridge must be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access to Apple Valley Road will be maintained at all times from the southern end of Apple Valley Road, just outside Lyons.

Louisville

• Washington Avenue Reconstruction and Drainage Improvement Project: The project will install inlets and improve localized drainage issues on Washington Avenue at Birch Court. ADA ramps and sidewalk connections will be improved. Once drainage and concrete improvements are made, the contractor will perform full-depth milling, and the road will receive new asphalt from South Boulder Road to the Treatment Plant driveway. After concrete and storm work is completed, the contractor will mill and pave Washington from South Boulder Road to the Water Treatment Plant’s driveway. Work is expected to continue through the middle of September.

• South Boulder Road: Work will include new ADA ramps, signal timing and median island work. A new HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) signal will be installed at Eisenhower. Intersections along South Boulder Road that will be improved include Main Street, Centennial Drive, Garfield Avenue, Via Appia and Eisenhower Drive. Work is expected to last through September.

Erie

• Erie Airpark: Road surfaces will be removed to apply a subgrade treatment before repaving the streets. Every attempt to meet the current driveway access will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Some of the driveway accesses will need to be adjusted due to the increased height of the road, an inch or two in most cases. Driveway access tie-ins, site cleanup and final checklist items will continue through September. General work hours are from 7 a.m. to dusk weekdays, with occasional extended hours. Saturday work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No work is expected to take place on Sundays and holidays.

• Erie Parkway: From Sept. 12 through Sept. 30, a contractor will begin a mill and overlay project of westbound and eastbound Erie Parkway between County Line Road and Briggs Street. Frequent traffic shifts and lane closures are expected during the construction. One lane for traffic will be available in each direction through the project with minor delays when equipment and materials are being moved or placed. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

• Mercedes Road: On Monday, Sept. 12, the contractor Asphalt Specialties will pave two entrances to the Morgan Hill development. Mercedes Road will be closed to traffic between Morgan Road and WCR 10.5, and traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Maya Way. To facilitate traffic safely through this area there will be signage and traffic control devices in and around the intersections. Working hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and work is expected to be completed in just one day.

• Sheridan Parkway: From Monday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 16, a contractor will replace curbs and gutters along Sheridan Parkway between WCR 4 and Ridgeview Drive. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the duration of the work. Delays are expected when equipment or materials are moved into place; delays should not exceed 10 minutes at any given time. General work hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Longmont

• Longs Peak Avenue: The road will be temporarily widened between Sunset Street and the Sunset Pool parking lot, and the two lanes of traffic will be shifted to the south so that construction equipment can be parked on the north side of Longs Peak Avenue. There will also be initial work on the waterline that runs underneath Sunset Circle. Residents and commuters should plan for construction activities from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

• Coffman Street. Southbound Coffman Street will be closed and detoured to Main Street during a water main replacement. Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closures are expected to last through mid-October.

Weld County

• Interstate 25/WCR 34 bridge overpass: The overpass is closed. Vehicles may use on/off ramps only and cannot cross over.

• Colo. 60/Interstate 25: This intersection and approaches will be closed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 2. There will be intermittent ramp closures throughout the 21-day closure. Follow marked detours.

• Weld County Road 23: WCR 23 will be closed from WCR 6 to Colo. 52 from Sept. 19 to 30 for paving operations.

• Weld County Road 23: WCR 23 will be closed from Colo. 52 to WCR 14.5 from Sept. 12 to Oct. 7 for bridge redecking and guard rail work.