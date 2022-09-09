 Skip to content

CU volleyball sweeps Florida International to…

Friday, September 9th 2022

CU volleyball sweeps Florida International to open Arkansas Invitational

Strong D, balanced attack keeps Buffs undefeated

The first road test of the season proved to be little trouble at all for the Colorado volleyball team.

The Buffs began play at the Arkansas Invitational on Friday with a sweep of Florida International (25-22, 25-19, 25-18). CU improved to 6-0.

The winless Panthers put up a fight in the opening set, rallying into a 22-22 tie before the Buffs secured the final three points — the first on an FIU attack error, followed by a kill from Lexi Hadrych and an ace from setter Taylor Simpson.

CU used an early 10-1 run to take control of the second set and never trailed in the third after jumping to a 5-0 lead.

The Buffs posted a hitting percentage of .231 but held FIU to a .094 mark. It was a balanced attack for CU, with three five players posting at least six kills. The Buffs complete a Friday doubleheader against Arkansas Little Rock at 4 p.m. MT.

Colorado 3, Florida International 0

CU  25 25 25

FIU 22 19 18

Leaders

Kills — FIU: Morgan 10, Dimitriadis 6. Colorado: Tabron 13, Hadrych 9, Hart 8, Kuehl 7, Schneggenburger 6.

Assists — FIU: Nading 28. Colorado: Simpson 31.

Aces — FIU: Dimitriadis 1, Nading 1, Thibault 1. Colorado: Simpson 2.

Digs — FIU: Turner 21, Nading 9. Colorado: Lougeay 18, DeLuzio 11, Scheneggenburger 11, Simpson 10.

Blocks — FIU: Wissinger 4, Morgan 3, Dimitriadis 3. Colorado: Kuehl 5, Tabron 3.

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

