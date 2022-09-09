Opinion: E.J. Dionne: In defense of partisanship

Partisanship is a moral good, not an evil. Parties organize conflict in a democratic society, acknowledge that a free people will always have disagreements to resolve, and accept that the other side will sometimes win.

With that paragraph, I have violated one of the central assumptions of contemporary political commentary. Even in opinion writing, virtue is typically cast as “nonpartisan,” “independent” and unconstrained by grubby political concerns.

