Week in Theater: Improv night with Motus, eco-thriller from Butterfly Effect Theatre and more

On stage

The Banned Books Club: Actors perform selections from books that have a history of censorship, Sunday, Stories on Stage, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; $24; storiesonstage.org.

The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, Thursday through Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $25-$51; betc.org.

Hadestown: Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, through Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical that intertwines the plots of Brothers Grimm fairy tales, through Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Newsical The Musical: Long-running Off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Wednesday through Sept. 25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.

Power Playback Theater: Improv actors elicit stories from the audience and perform them on the spot, Saturday, Motus Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $15-$20; thedairy.org.

The Scarlet Pimpernel: Musical version of the swashbuckling novel about the French Revolution, Thursday through Nov. 6, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, through Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Coming soon

Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story: Musical that chronicles the life and tragic death of the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, Oct. 21-Jan. 28, 2023, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; bdtstage.com.

Dry Land: Play about abortion, female friendship and resiliency, Sept. 16-Oct. 8, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Frankenstein: Hear a family-friendly tale of Dr. Frankenstein and his creation during a mild hike, Sept. 17-Oct. 30, Theatre Hikes, Chautauqua, Boulder; $16-$21; chautauqua.com.

The Mystery of Irma Vep – A Penny Dreadful: An off-Broadway Gothic melodrama spoof where two actors play all the roles; Sept. 16-25; Longmont Theatre Company, 513 E. Main St., Longmont; longmonttheatre.org.

The River Bride: Brazilian fable told with magic realism, Sept. 30-Nov. 6, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Did we miss your production? Email the entry with “theater listings” in the subject line to features@prairiemountainmedia.com.